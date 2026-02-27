In a proposal to revamp the digital connectivity rating framework for real estate, the telecom regulator has introduced a more granular rating system, design-stage certification for projects under construction, and an optional audit mechanism

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) says the move is targeted to improve transparency for consumers and strengthen in-building network infrastructure.

Granular Ratings

TRAI has suggested expanding the current five-star evaluation system to a nine-level scale by introducing half-star increments. The finer differentiation between properties based on their digital connectivity readiness would help prevent concerns of the existing wide score bands that often grouped together buildings with varying levels of infrastructure.

TRAI has also proposed a mechanism to assess connectivity preparedness at the design stage for under-construction projects, helping prospective buyers. Under this approach, developers will be able to obtain an indicative certification reflecting the planned digital infrastructure, based on approved building designs and submitted documentation.

Bridging the Information Gap

This certification, described as “Designed for XX stars”, will serve as a signal to prospective buyers during the construction phase, although final ratings will continue to be awarded only after physical deployment, testing and on-site verification of infrastructure. This proposal seeks to address the gap in current framework, where a large share of residential and commercial properties are marketed and sold before completion, often leaving buyers with limited visibility into the quality of digital connectivity being planned.

The existing rating process involves multiple stages, including application by the property manager, document review, preliminary assessment, corrective actions, and final on-site evaluation by registered Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs). For under-construction properties, the final assessment currently takes place only after infrastructure is deployed and integrated.

Alongside, an optional digital connectivity audit has been planned to provide flexibility to developers and property managers. This idea behind this is for property managers to engage a registered DCRA to evaluate the current state of infrastructure, identify gaps and recommend improvements without entering the formal rating process.

The regulator has further suggested changes to the classification of property types to better align with usage patterns and connectivity needs. Hospitals, hotels and educational institutions are proposed to be moved under Category A, alongside commercial establishments, while expressway, highways may be shifted to Category B.

TRAI has invited comments from stakeholders on the proposed amendments by March 23.