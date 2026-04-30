A driver cruising down a highway receives a warning on the dashboard even before spotting a vehicle braking ahead. At the next intersection, traffic lights adjust dynamically to ease congestion. An ambulance approaches, and nearby vehicles begin to clear a path in a coordinated manner. Such real-time communication between vehicles, infrastructure and networks is what Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology seek to enable, on which the telecom regulator has laid out a framework to support it.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday released a consultation paper proposing a regulatory framework for V2X communications, focused on the use of the 5.9 GHz spectrum band.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has, in principle, backed Cellular V2X (C-V2X) as the preferred technology and proposed allocating 30 MHz of spectrum in the 5875–5905 MHz range for initial deployment, while keeping another 20 MHz in reserve for future applications. This spectrum band is globally recognised for intelligent transport systems with expectations to serve as the backbone for connected mobility services.

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Hardware of Connected Mobility

TRAI, in its consultation paper has explained two types of devices that will determine how the system functions. On-board units (OBUs) are installed inside vehicles, enable cars to communicate with each other, roadside infrastructure, pedestrians and cellular networks. These are the devices that would generate real-time alerts, warning drivers of collisions, signalling approaching emergency vehicles, or updating routes based on live traffic conditions.

Complementing them are roadside units (RSUs) which are fixed communication nodes deployed along roads, intersections and highways. These units act as intermediaries between vehicles and infrastructure, transmitting information about traffic signals, road hazards, speed limits and environmental conditions, while also ensuring that communication across multiple vehicles remains coordinated and free from interference.

The consultation paper suggests that on-board units (OBUs) installed in vehicles be allowed under a license-exempt regime, subject to technical conditions, while RSUs may require formal authorisation for coordinated deployment and to avoid interference.

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Tackling Human Error

TRAI said that nearly 92% of road accidents are linked to human error, drawing light towards the potential of V2X systems to reduce fatalities through real-time alerts and automated responses. India recorded around 1.73 lakh road deaths in 2023 alone. The push for a V2X framework is further anchored in the work of a Task Force constituted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), which submitted its Part-I report in May 2025 with recommendations on industry standards, technical parameters and spectrum usage for V2X/Intelligent Transport Systems. The TRAI consultation paper acts as a follow up to the same.

The consultation also brings into focus the financial and commercial dimensions of V2X deployment, mainly around spectrum pricing. TRAI has sought views on whether spectrum in the 5.9 GHz band should be assigned administratively or through market-based mechanisms, and what kind of spectrum charges should apply.

The regulator has invited written comments from stakeholders by May 28, 2026, and counter-comments by June 11, 2026.