The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has revamped its digital connectivity rating framework for buildings, seeking to push developers to integrate telecom infrastructure at the design stage itself.



The regulator on Thursday notified amendments to its Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024, introducing a more granular nine-level rating system, permitting under-construction projects to receive phased connectivity certifications, and mandating greater transparency in telecom infrastructure assessment.

The move follows feedback from developers, telecom operators, digital connectivity rating agencies and property managers during the early implementation of the framework, where stakeholders highlighted gaps in rating differentiation, challenges in assessing projects under construction and the need for pre-rating infrastructure audits.

TRAI said the changes were necessary as a growing share of the country’s digital consumption takes place indoors, while modern construction materials and dense building designs often weaken telecom signals, particularly on higher-frequency 4G and 5G bands.

“The digital connectivity rating framework is expected to encourage property managers and developers to incorporate adequate digital connectivity infrastructure during the planning and construction stages,” the regulator said in its explanatory memorandum.

One of the most important amendments include the expansion of the earlier five-star structure into a nine-level system through the introduction of half-star ratings. TRAI said the finer gradation would allow better differentiation between properties and incentivise incremental improvements in digital connectivity infrastructure and service quality.

The amended rules also establish a phased assessment mechanism for under-construction projects. Under the process, Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) can issue a “Designed For” certificate based on approved telecom infrastructure plans during construction, followed by an “Installation Completed For” certificate after deployment of in-building telecom systems. Final ratings will only be awarded once telecom services become operational.

The regulator said the mechanism would help prospective homebuyers and tenants assess a project’s telecom readiness before possession while improving accountability between developers’ commitments and actual implementation.

TRAI has also introduced an optional digital connectivity audit for existing properties, allowing property managers to evaluate current telecom infrastructure, identify gaps and undertake upgrades before formally applying for ratings.

The regulator has also barred exclusive telecom arrangements between property managers, in-building solution providers and telecom operators, a step taken to make sure non-discriminatory access to telecom infrastructure and for improving consumer choice within buildings.

The revised framework covers residential complexes, commercial buildings, hospitals, hotels, educational institutions, airports, railway stations, metro corridors, highways and stadiums, among others.

The amendments came into force on May 13, 2026.