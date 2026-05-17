In a notable development that signals a shift in the patterns of international trade, Singapore overtook the UAE to become India’s second-largest merchandise export destination in April.

Official trade data posted by the Ministry of Commerce earlier this week highlighted this development. Trade flows showed signs of rerouting amid the disruption in West Asian shipping lanes as traders looked for alternate routes following the war’s weaponisation of the Strait of Hormuz.

India’s April exports to Singapore up nearly 2-fold

According to the Commerce Ministry’s quick estimates for April 2026, India’s merchandise exports to Singapore rose 179.18% year-on-year to $3.20 billion, compared with $1.14 billion in April last year.

Exports to the UAE, meanwhile, fell 36.39% to $2.19 billion from $3.43 billion a year earlier. The US remained India’s largest export destination, with shipments worth $8.48 billion during the month.

The shift is significant not only because of the ranking change, but also because Singapore and the UAE are both major trading hubs rather than only end-consumption markets. While the official data captures the country of destination, it does not necessarily give us a clear picture of where these Indian goods are finally consumed.

The distinction is important at a time when traders are looking at alternate shipping, storage and re-export channels to minimise exposure to West Asian chokepoints.

Reshuffle on the import side

The Commerce Ministry data also shows a reshuffle on the import side. China remained India’s largest import source in April, followed by Russia, the US and the UAE. Notably, countries like Oman, Peru and Nigeria featured among the top 20 import sources during the month.

Imports from Oman rose 246.42% year-on-year to $1.49 billion, while imports from Peru rose 315.56% to $1.26 billion and those from Nigeria doubled to $1.14 billion.

The changes come against the backdrop of global energy market volatility triggered by the disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime chokepoint for global crude and LNG flows.

The pressure has already filtered into India’s domestic fuel economy as state-run fuel retailers raised petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre on May 15 marking the first such increase in four years, as companies sought to recover part of the losses caused by higher crude prices.

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To cope up with larger economic pressures sparked by the war in West Asia and exacerbated by a tumbling Rupee, PM Modi led NDA administration had recently rolled out austerity measures aimed at curbing fuel consumption and reducing pressure on the import bill.

For India, the numbers point to two separate but linked developments: the export map is showing a temporary rerouting through safer or more viable destinations, while the import basket is adjusting to energy-security compulsions.