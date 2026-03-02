India’s five largest listed real estate developers reported a 20% year-on-year rise in sales bookings to nearly Rs 84,000 crore in the first nine months of FY26, PTI reported.

Data compiled by PTI from regulatory filings show that 28 major listed realtors clocked combined pre-sales of Rs 1,32,569 crore during April–December 2025-26. Of this, the top five players, including Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates Projects, DLF, Lodha Developers and Signature Global, accounted for 63%.

The combined sales bookings of these five firms rose to Rs 83,831.3 crore in April–December FY26 from Rs 70,023.7 crore in the corresponding period last year, as per the PTI report.

Godrej Properties leads

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties reported the highest pre-sales at Rs 24,008 crore during the nine-month period. Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects followed with Rs 22,327.3 crore, as per PTI.

The PTI report further said that Delhi-NCR-based DLF, the country’s largest realty firm by market capitalisation, recorded pre-sales of Rs 16,176 crore, while Lodha Developers clocked Rs 14,640 crore. Signature Global achieved sales bookings of Rs 6,680 crore.

Listed players gain market share

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, listed developers have steadily gained market share as homebuyers increasingly prefer established brands with stronger balance sheets and execution track records.

Among other listed firms, Sobha reported pre-sales of Rs 6,096.7 crore, while Brigade Enterprises clocked Rs 4,903 crore. Puravankara posted Rs 3,859 crore in bookings, PTI added.

Mumbai-based Aditya Birla Real Estate, Oberoi Realty and Kalpataru recorded sales bookings of Rs 3,848.1 crore, Rs 3,774.09 crore, and Rs 3,447 crore, respectively.

Keystone Realtors, which sells homes under the Rustomjee brand, posted Rs 2,676 crore, while Sunteck Realty reported Rs 2,093 crore. Embassy Developments and Max Estates recorded Rs 1,999 crore and Rs 1,900 crore, respectively, as per the PTI report.

Further down the list, Kolte-Patil Developers clocked Rs 1,891 crore, while Mahindra Lifespace Developers reported Rs 1,773 crore. Shriram Properties achieved Rs 1,691 crore.

Sales bookings of Raymond Realty and Ajmera Realty & Infrastructure stood at Rs 1,504 crore and Rs 1,431 crore, respectively. Ashiana Housing recorded Rs 1,131.44 crore, while TARC posted Rs 977 crore.

Arvind SmartSpaces reported Rs 938 crore in pre-sales. Sri Lotus Developers, Arihant Superstructures and Arkade Developers clocked Rs 695 crore, Rs 664.2 crore and Rs 598 crore, respectively.

Suraj Estate Developers reported Rs 234 crore, while Eldeco Housing & Industries achieved Rs 361.2 crore in sales bookings during the April–December period.

Value growth outpaces volumes

Revenue recognition for these developers is linked to project completion, making pre-sales a key indicator of operational performance. Several listed players, however, do not disclose booking numbers. In FY25, 26 major listed real estate firms sold properties worth Rs 1.62 lakh crore, with Godrej Properties emerging as the largest player at nearly Rs 30,000 crore in bookings, PTI report added.

According to property consultants such as Anarock, PropEquity and PropTiger, housing sales volumes declined during calendar year 2025, but overall sales value increased, supported by price appreciation and a higher share of homes priced above Rs 1 crore.