Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are leading India’s electric-vehicle growth, together accounting for nearly 46% of July registrations, as state policies move beyond broad incentives to tackle charging costs, infrastructure gaps, taxes and subsidy delivery.

Uttar Pradesh remained the largest EV market with 47,062 registrations and a 15.29% share. Maharashtra followed with 36,642 units, or 11.91%, while Karnataka registered 29,183 EVs, narrowly surpassing Tamil Nadu’s 29,034 units.

Policy implementation is increasingly shaping this state-wise growth. Uttar Pradesh has announced a 20% discount on public EV charging tariffs between 9 am and 4 pm, reducing the rate from ₹6.92 per kWh to around ₹5.54 during solar-generation hours. The state also has nearly 4,000 MW of solar capacity under development and plans another 2,500 MW through rooftop projects.

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Karnataka regained its position as the largest southern EV market and ranked third nationally. Its performance was supported by early EV policy initiatives, a strong manufacturing and start-up ecosystem, extensive charging infrastructure and Bengaluru-led demand.

Tamil Nadu, almost level with Karnataka in registrations, is targeting 20,000 public charging stations by 2031 under its Vetri Thamizhagam vision. It will also permit EV sub-meters under existing high-tension and extra-high-tension electricity connections, removing the need for separate power connections and easing charging-infrastructure deployment.

“State EV policies are becoming more implementation-oriented, with greater emphasis on charging infrastructure, operational incentives and subsidy delivery rather than announcing new EV policies,” JMK Research report said.

India registered 307,752 EVs in July, up 0.72% month-on-month and 63.18% from a year earlier. The top 10 states accounted for around 77% of registrations, while southern states led with a combined 31% share.

Other states are addressing specific barriers. Haryana has approved a 100% motor-vehicle tax exemption for new electric two-, three- and four-wheelers priced up to ₹30 lakh. Vehicles above ₹30 lakh will receive a 50% exemption, replacing the earlier 20% rebate.

Delhi has launched an online portal allowing eligible buyers to apply for subsidies within 30 days of purchase and track claims in real time. Goa plans subsidies of up to 50% for licensed motorcycle-taxi and autorickshaw operators shifting to EVs, while Meghalaya has approved a ₹25,000 purchase incentive and complete registration-fee waiver.

“The latest policy measures indicate that states are now prioritising the removal of adoption barriers, including high upfront costs, charging accessibility and subsidy implementation,” the report said.