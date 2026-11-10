Titagarh Rail Systems reported a sharp increase in its passenger rail business during the September quarter of FY27, helping the company improve its profitability regardless a decline in freight rail revenue.

Revenue from the passenger rail systems segment rose to Rs. 300.18 crore from Rs. 122.21 crore in the same quarter last year. Its contribution to the company’s overall revenue increased. This is a key growth driver during the quarter.

However, the freight rail systems segment, which includes bridges and defence-related activities, reported revenue of Rs. 472.63 crore, compared with Rs. 666.11 crore a year ago. Despite the decline, freight rail remained the company’s largest revenue contributor.

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Profit rises in September quarter

The company reported standalone net profit of Rs. 63.44 crore for Q2FY27, up from Rs. 47.31 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs. 772.81 crore, compared with Rs. 788.32 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a consolidated basis, net profit increased to Rs. 63.20 crore from Rs. 42.43 crore. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs. 792.56 crore, compared with Rs. 786.27 crore in the same period last year.

Costs and expenses

Titagarh’s total income stood at Rs. 779.49 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs. 802.77 crore in the year-ago period. The company spent Rs. 565.27 crore on raw materials and components. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs. 28.24 crore from Rs. 23.56 crore. Finance costs declined to Rs. 15.64 crore from Rs. 18.27 crore.

For the first six months of FY27, standalone revenue increased to Rs. 1,507.87 crore from Rs. 1,462.57 crore. Net profit rose to Rs. 115.43 crore from Rs. 47.29 crore.

Higher investment in expansion

The company’s capital work-in-progress increased to Rs. 207.01 crore as of September 30, 2026, from Rs. 69.98 crore at the end of March. This points to increased investment in ongoing projects and capacity expansion.

Total assets stood at Rs. 4,322.76 crore, compared with Rs. 4,044.39 crore in March. Long-term borrowings also increased to Rs. 351.82 crore from Rs. 169.95 crore.

Meanwhile, cash generated from operating activities during the first half fell to Rs. 125.56 crore from Rs. 190.59 crore a year ago, partly due to higher inventory and money tied up in ongoing contracts.