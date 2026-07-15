India’s appetite for premium and imported food products is increasingly moving beyond the country’s major metropolitan centres, with Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities emerging as new consumption markets. Experts noted that rising incomes, greater exposure to global lifestyles and the expansion of e-commerce and quick commerce are making products once largely limited to metros more accessible to consumers in smaller cities.

The Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) said cities such as Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Indore, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dehradun, Guwahati and Puducherry are witnessing growing interest in international food products.

Amit Lohani, Founder Director, FIFI, attributed the shift to rising purchasing power and greater exposure to international cuisines through travel, work, social media and digital content.

“Rising incomes in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities have expanded the market for premium and imported foods, while greater international exposure through work, study, travel, food channels and social media has normalised acceptance of global tastes and ingredients,” Lohani said.

E-Commerce Expands Access

According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, India’s packaged food e-commerce market grew from $414.2 million in 2019 to $3.4 billion in 2024. The report noted that online channels are becoming an important route for premium and healthier packaged foods, particularly as smartphone and internet penetration increases in smaller cities.

FIFI members and stakeholders are also seeing stronger traction in high-value food products, with the rapid scaling of quick commerce and cloud kitchens supporting demand beyond metros. The cloud kitchen market alone crossed roughly ₹3,200 crore in 2025 and is tracking towards ₹4,000 crore in 2026, growing at 25–28% CAGR. Organised food services, including franchise models in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, are expanding at 12–14% CAGR, with cloud kitchens within that segment projected to grow at 32–37% CAGR.

Quick-commerce platforms are also expanding their presence beyond metros. Swiggy Instamart said in 2025 that one in four new users came from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as it expanded its service to 100 cities.

Premium Categories Gain Ground

Demand is spreading across olive oil, pasta, cereals, sauces, speciality cheese, gourmet spreads, artisanal crackers, baking mixes, premium snacks and chocolates.

The food-service sector is adding another layer of demand, with restaurants, cloud kitchens and franchise businesses in smaller cities sourcing imported cheeses, speciality flour, bakery ingredients, meat products and other premium inputs.

However, the expansion is not without challenges. Import duties, currency fluctuations, fragmented distribution, cold-chain limitations and regulatory requirements can increase costs and affect availability.

For imported food companies, the shift suggests that India’s next phase of premium consumption could increasingly be shaped by smaller cities, although pricing, distribution and infrastructure will remain key factors in determining how quickly the market expands.