TiE Amsterdam is set to host TiECON Amsterdam 2026 on September 24, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, technology leaders and business executives from the US, Europe and India as cross-border investment and technology collaboration gain importance.

The event comes at a time when economic ties between India and Europe are gaining momentum. The European Union and India concluded negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in January 2026. The European Commission said bilateral goods trade stood at €118 billion in 2025, accounting for 11.1% of India’s total trade.

TiECON Amsterdam will feature six plenary sessions and 10 breakout tracks covering artificial intelligence, financial innovation, healthcare, agriculture and food supply chains, logistics, defence and space, water security and AI-led business transformation, according to an official statement.

A key discussion will focus on the India-EU economic relationship and the opportunities emerging from the recently concluded FTA. The agreement is expected to reduce or eliminate tariffs on more than 90% of EU goods exports to India and could significantly expand bilateral trade and investment.

The programme will also include startup pitches, investor meetings, roundtables, workshops and mentorship sessions aimed at helping founders access capital and international markets.

Among the speakers listed are Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder of One97 and Paytm; Shiv Shivakumar, Operating Partner at Advent International; Yash Shah, Chairman of TiE Global; Kumar Tuhin, Ambassador of India to the Netherlands; Pieter Elbers, former CEO of IndiGo and KLM; and Robert Dingemanse, Founder and CEO of PAL-V International.

Other sessions will examine AI-driven profitability, global scaling, financial innovation, commerce and the future of international supply chains.

TiECON Amsterdam 2026 will mark the first time the flagship TiE conference is being held in Europe, according to the organisers. The event is positioned as a platform to connect entrepreneurs, capital and technology across the US, Europe and India.