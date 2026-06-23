India’s consumer startup ecosystem is entering a more mature phase, with a growing number of companies reaching the scale and business maturity required for public market listings. Chirag Chadha, partner at Elevation Capital, who leads early and growth-stage investments in consumer brands, speaks to S Shanthi about emerging business models, IPO readiness, exit opportunities and investment themes. Excerpts:

Q. Elevation Capital has seen four portfolio companies list over the past year. Does this signal a broader shift in India’s startup ecosystem?

A. Over the past year, Urban Company, Meesho and Wakefit listed in the second half of 2025, followed by Aye Finance in early 2026. Looking ahead, several more of our companies have reached the kind of scale and maturity where public markets become a natural option over time. The broader takeaway is that this generation of Indian consumer businesses is IPO-ready in a way the ecosystem simply hasn’t seen before.

Q. What are some of the most promising business models emerging in the consumer technology space?

A. AI is creating a genuine generational platform shift and opening up opportunities to build entirely new consumer technology and brand businesses. It fundamentally changes the economics of Internet platforms by lowering the cost of delivering services while making matchmaking on marketplaces significantly better. This could enable Internet platforms to solve a wider range of consumer problems, including blue-collar recruitment, personal tutoring, language learning, health companions and re-commerce.

At the same time, advances in voice AI are expanding participation by making these platforms accessible to many more users. Together, these trends are making new marketplace models viable in ways that were not possible a few years ago. Another important development is the rapid growth of quick commerce. Beyond being a powerful distribution channel, it is creating opportunities for new consumer brands as well as specialised marketplaces and platform businesses built around changing consumer behaviour.

Q. How active has Elevation Capital been in the consumer segment over the past year? What can we expect going forward?

A. We have made eight investments in the consumer space over the last 12 months, including both new investments and follow-on rounds in existing portfolio companies. We expect to continue making multiple new consumer investments every year across stages ranging from seed to Series B.

Q. Beyond IPOs, what are the most realistic exit pathways for startups in 2026-27?

A. IPOs remain a strong route, but we are also seeing increased activity in strategic mergers and acquisitions, as well as a maturing secondary market. Secondary transactions are becoming a repeatable way for early investors and employees to achieve liquidity without waiting for a listing. A good example from our portfolio is Yoga Bar, which became an ITC subsidiary in April 2026 after ITC gradually increased its ownership over the years. Such transactions demonstrate that strategic acquisitions are emerging as a meaningful exit avenue for founders and investors.

Q. How is AI influencing the growth of consumer brands?

A. AI is having an impact in two major ways. First, it is compressing costs across content creation, marketing, personalisation and customer support, allowing young brands to operate far more efficiently and compete effectively with larger players. Second, it is accelerating product development and helping brands understand customer preferences more quickly. That said, the fundamentals remain unchanged. The brands that ultimately succeed will still be those with strong products and effective distribution. AI makes the journey faster and more capital-efficient, but it does not replace those fundamentals.

Q. Which emerging sectors deserve greater investor attention?

A. Consumer-facing energy transition is still underappreciated. Residential solar is a good example. SolarSquare has built a category-defining brand by significantly improving the customer experience in rooftop solar. We are also seeing a durable shift towards healthier food habits. California Burrito, for instance, has built strong consumer loyalty among customers seeking healthier meal options. Another area is services marketplaces that formalise work and improve outcomes for service providers, such as Snabbit. The common thread across these businesses is that they address large, everyday consumer needs through scalable and sustainable solutions.

Q. Which themes appear crowded today, and where is Elevation being cautious despite the hype?

A. Quick commerce and consumer AI are both generating significant excitement and producing some compelling businesses. However, our focus is on identifying companies with genuine product differentiation and long-term defensibility. We remain excited about both sectors, but we are looking for teams that have found the harder problems to solve and can build enduring businesses around them.