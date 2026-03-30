India has no shortage of brands that look and sound like global fast-food chains. If you’ve taken the Delhi Metro, you’ve probably walked past Burger Singh’s bright yellow-and-blue outlets without thinking much about it.

Started in 2012 by Kabir Jeet Singh, Nitin Rana, and Rahul Seth, Burger Singh set out to do something slightly different: take the familiar burger and give it a ‘desi’ spin. Over the years, that idea has quietly scaled up. In FY25, the company reported revenue of Rs 119.9 crore, a sharp 51% jump from Rs 79.6 crore the year before, according to ROC filings accessed via Tracxn.

The topline growth, however, is only part of the story. What stands out is how the company managed to grow fast while simultaneously pulling back from deep losses that had ballooned just a year earlier.

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Growth, but not at any cost

The headline numbers suggest a company that has begun to find balance after years of aggressive expansion. Burger Singh’s net loss narrowed dramatically to Rs 3.9 crore in FY25, down from Rs 27.9 crore in FY24. More tellingly, it posted a positive EBITDA of Rs 2.8 crore, its first in at least five years.

This shift did not come from cost-cutting alone. Total expenses still rose to Rs 123.7 crore in FY25 from Rs 91.1 crore a year earlier. The company also reported positive operating cash flow of Rs 3.1 crore, compared to a negative Rs 7.7 crore in FY24.

The expansion engine

According to the Tracxn data, a key driver of this revenue surge is the company’s expansion strategy. Instead of only relying on large-format restaurants, Burger Singh turned to smaller and faster-to-deploy formats like express kiosks.

The franchise-led model has given it a new shade, too. By marketing itself as an entrepreneurship opportunity, the company has been able to scale its footprint without putting much of a dent in its balance sheet.

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As per Tracxn data, the company has expanded into regions such as Jaipur, West Bengal and the Northeast, while also targeting institutional spaces like IIT Kanpur, as per Tracxn data.

What about the funding?

Burger Singh has raised $29.6 million across 14 rounds, including a $9 million Series B round in March 2026 led by Artal Asia. As of September 2025, it was valued at Rs 467 crore, Tracxn data revealed.

Employee costs fell slightly to Rs 17.8 crore even as the business grew, Tracxn data added.

A decade in the making

The FY25 performance looks like the culmination of a longer growth arc. Revenue has climbed steadily from Rs 14.1 crore in FY21 to Rs 119.9 crore in FY25, representing a three-year CAGR of nearly 59%. Yet, losses widened sharply in FY24 before narrowing just as dramatically a year later.

Looking ahead, the company plans to open 200–250 new outlets, as per Tracxn data.

The next time you walk past a Burger Singh outlet with its bright yellow and blue signage, there’s a bigger story behind it, the story of a chain that clocked nearly Rs 120 crore in revenue in FY25, marking a sharp jump of over 50% from the year before.