At a time when companies are cutting jobs and tightening employee benefits, iD Fresh Food is introducing a policy that allows employees to take a break from their jobs to pursue entrepreneurial ambitions, with the option of returning if their ventures do not succeed.

Announcing the Entrepreneurship Policy, PC Musthafa, Global CEO and Chairman of iD Fresh Food, said employees would be given partially paid sabbaticals, mentorship from the company’s leadership team and access to its entrepreneurial ecosystem. The policy also provides a pathway back to employment for those whose business ventures do not work out.

In an exclusive interaction with Financial Express (Digital), Musthafa said around 10 employees had already initiated the process of exploring entrepreneurial ventures under the policy, indicating early interest in the initiative.

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“We have always believed that entrepreneurial ambition should not be limited to the founders of a company. Several employees have aspirations to build something of their own, and this policy is our way of institutionalising that spirit. It reflects our belief that we should give people the confidence, mentorship and support to pursue their ambitions,” he said, explaining the rationale behind the initiative.

How the policy works

The policy allows employees to step away from their existing roles through a partially paid sabbatical to explore business ideas. They can also access mentorship and the company’s network while retaining a connection with iD Fresh Food.

“The policy provides employees with the opportunity to take a partially paid sabbatical to explore their entrepreneurial ambitions, along with access to mentorship and a pathway back to employment. It is designed to give employees the confidence to take the first step while retaining a connection with the organisation,” Musthafa told Financial Express (Digital).

The company has not disclosed specific participation targets or detailed the financial and operational support available to employees beyond the partially paid sabbatical and mentorship provisions.

The policy also does not prescribe specific sectors in which employees can start businesses. Musthafa, however, said ventures would have to meet certain ethical standards.

“The policy does not impose any specific restrictions on the nature of businesses employees can pursue, as long as their ventures are ethical and do not cause harm to society. For instance, businesses related to liquor, cigarettes or similar products would not align with the values we stand for and would not be encouraged. Beyond this, we want to give employees the freedom to explore their entrepreneurial interests and build businesses of their own,” he told Financial Express (Digital).

From a Bengaluru kitchen to an entrepreneurship policy

The initiative draws on the company’s own experience of building a business from the ground up. In a LinkedIn post announcing the policy, Musthafa recalled how iD Fresh Food started in a small kitchen in Bengaluru with an initial investment of Rs 50,000.

“We started iD in a tiny kitchen in Bengaluru with ₹50,000 and a lot of fear,” he wrote on LinkedIn. Recalling the challenges of the early years, he credited the employees who supported the company when it was still finding its footing.

There were mistakes, sleepless nights and uncertainty, but a group of employees continued to believe in the founders and the business, he said. “I’ve never forgotten what that belief meant. Today, we want to extend that same belief to our people,” Musthafa told Financial Express (Digital).

The new policy extends the company’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to employees who want to build businesses of their own, rather than limiting such opportunities to its founders and business partners.

What does iD consider a successful outcome?

The success of the initiative will not necessarily be measured by how many employees eventually return to their jobs or build businesses within its ecosystem.

Musthafa said the objective was to help employees pursue independent ventures, with the possibility of building businesses larger than iD Fresh Food itself.

“For us, success would mean enabling people to realise their entrepreneurial ambitions, whether they choose to build ventures within the iD ecosystem or pursue independent ideas. We would consider it a tremendous achievement if our employees go on to build businesses that are even larger than iD, while creating a positive impact on society,” he told Financial Express (Digital).

Musthafa further added, “We want our people to feel confident about taking that step, knowing that the organisation stands behind them and supports their ambition to build something of their own. Ultimately, their success would be our success.”

Musthafa acknowledged that allowing some of the company’s employees to leave and pursue their own ventures would not necessarily be easy for the organisation. However, he said he would consider it an achievement if they went on to create businesses with a wider social impact.

“One day, seeing them build something of their own and create an impact in society greater than what we’ve built at iD will fill my heart with immense pride,” he wrote in his LinkedIn post.

The policy comes with an important distinction that though it provides employees with a partially paid sabbatical and a potential route back to employment, it does not eliminate the financial and operational risks associated with starting a business. The extent of the company’s financial assistance, the duration of the sabbatical and the terms governing an employee’s return have not been specified in the responses shared with Financial Express (Digital).