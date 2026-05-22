The Wealth Company Mutual Fund announced the launch of The Wealth Company Large & Mid Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing at least 35% in both large cap and mid cap stocks. The scheme aims to provide long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities of large cap and mid cap companies.

The investment approach combines bottom-up stock selection with top-down structural trend analysis and will focus on identifying scalable businesses with strong governance, execution capabilities and long-term growth potential. The scheme will be benchmarked against the NIFTY Large Midcap 250 TRI.

While commenting on the investment strategy, Aparna Shanker, CIO – Equity, The Wealth Company Mutual Fund said, “Our endeavor is to build a high conviction portfolio of businesses that can compound over long periods while maintaining strong governance and scalability characteristics.

The large and mid-cap category provides a unique opportunity to combine established market leaders with emerging companies that have the potential to become tomorrow’s large caps. We believe disciplined research, rigorous portfolio construction and active management will remain critical in navigating the next phase of market evolution.”

NFO will remain open from May 21 to June 4, 2026.