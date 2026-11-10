A new breed of diagnostic startups is seeking to turn the growing interest in preventive healthcare into a premium business, offering tests that go beyond detecting existing diseases to identify potential health risks years before symptoms appear.

From genetic screening for hereditary cancers and cardiovascular conditions to assessments of bone density, metabolism, lung capacity and cognitive abilities, these companies are pitching a more comprehensive understanding of an individual’s health. With packages costing anywhere between Rs 10,000 and over Rs 1 lakh, players such as Cent Diagnostics, Ultrahuman, SugarStrings, Aignosis and Biopeak are targeting affluent, health-conscious consumers willing to pay for personalised health insights. Venture capital is flowing into the segment, while established diagnostic chains are also beginning to enter the space.

Unlike conventional diagnostic laboratories, which largely focus on detecting existing physiological or biochemical abnormalities, these startups combine advanced imaging, genomics and biomarker analysis with personalised consultations and health management plans. Ultrahuman, for instance, offers assessments covering blood markers, bone density, body composition, cardiovascular fitness, lung function, gait, cognition and retinal imaging, among others.

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The results are reviewed by specialists and translated into recommendations on nutrition, exercise, recovery and lifestyle. The company also plans to integrate these assessments with the longitudinal health data generated by wearables, allowing consumers to connect continuous fitness and sleep tracking with more detailed diagnostic evaluations.

SugarStrings, meanwhile, offers its flagship HEALTHSTRING DNA screening solution, which analyses genetic predispositions to 7,442 diseases, including hereditary cancers and cardiovascular conditions, and identifies medications that may require dosage adjustments based on an individual’s genetic profile.

The emerging opportunity is attracting investors as consumers increasingly look to understand their health risks before falling ill. “Traditionally, people went for diagnostics when they had a symptom or when a doctor prescribed a test. We are now seeing a segment of consumers who want to understand their health risks earlier and take a more proactive approach,” Aditya Singh, co-founder and partner, All In Capital, said.

According to Tracxn, 93 startups have been launched in the segment since 2021 and have collectively raised $394 million. Cent, co-founded by Practo co-founder Shashank ND, recently raised $15 million in a Series A round, while Aignosis, which specialises in neural and cognitive diagnostics, raised Rs 4 crore in a seed funding round last month. Established player Dr Lal PathLabs has also launched Sovaaka, a separate healthcare and wellness vertical offering specialised diagnostics.

However, the bigger challenge for these companies will be to establish clinical credibility and make the business commercially viable beyond a relatively small pool of affluent consumers. Advanced assessments are expensive, with Ultrahuman’s packages ranging from Rs 9,999 to Rs 1.39 lakh, while SugarStrings’ HEALTHSTRING is priced at Rs 58,000. Unlike routine pathology tests, many of these assessments may not need to be repeated annually, making it difficult to generate recurring revenue. High equipment and infrastructure costs, the need for trained specialists and expensive customer acquisition could further constrain expansion.

“Preventive screening requires consumer education and trust, potentially making customer acquisition expensive which, combined with low testing frequency, leads to high customer acquisition costs not getting converted into a very attractive lifetime value,” Ashish Rampuria, partner, Monitor Deloitte, said. Ultimately, the segment’s growth will depend on whether companies can demonstrate that their tests offer clinically meaningful insights and lead to better health outcomes, while bringing down costs to reach a wider consumer base.