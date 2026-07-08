India is assembling electric vehicles (EVs) at record pace, but the technologies that power them remain overwhelmingly dependent on China. Even as the country pushes to build a domestic EV ecosystem through production-linked incentives and critical mineral programmes, industry estimates suggest about 66% of component imports still come from China.

The dependence has grown alongside the market. India sold about 2.27 million EVs in 2025, up 16.4% from 1.95 million units a year earlier, while demand for advanced chemistry cells (ACC) touched around 28 GWh.

Against this, only 1.4 GWh of domestic cell manufacturing capacity had been commissioned under the government’s Rs 18,100-crore ACC production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme by October 2025. While India has developed nearly 60 GWh of battery-pack assembly capacity, most packs are assembled using imported cells.

Only 30-40% of the EV value chain is estimated to have been localised, with the highest-value technologies continuing to come from overseas.

“The dependence is most visible in battery cells, rare-earth magnets, select electronics and critical battery supply chains,” Poonam Upadhyay, director, Crisil Ratings, told FE. “India has strengthened localisation in vehicle assembly and battery-pack manufacturing, but upstream segments continue to remain import dependent.”

The distinction is increasingly defining India’s EV industry. The country has made significant progress in making chassis, wiring harnesses, battery packs, vehicle bodies and final assembly, but the technologies that determine an EV’s cost, performance and production continuity continue to be sourced largely from China.

Nearly 75% of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles are imported, predominantly from China. Automotive-grade rare-earth permanent magnets are almost entirely imported, while more than 90% of automotive power semiconductors, including insulated gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and silicon-carbide devices, also come from overseas. Battery cells alone account for around 35-40% of an EV’s cost.

“The country has made considerable progress in battery packs, wiring harnesses, chassis and final assembly, but the high-value technology layers remain import dependent,” Aniket Tiwari, associate researcher at Teri, said.

The dependence extends well beyond finished battery cells. China today dominates virtually every upstream layer of the EV supply chain, accounting for more than 80% of global battery-cell production, around 85% of cathode active materials and over 90% of anode materials.

It also leads lithium refining, graphite processing, battery chemicals and rare-earth magnet manufacturing. India, by contrast, has limited commercial capability in cathodes, anodes, separators, electrolytes and battery-grade mineral refining, forcing manufacturers to rely on imported intermediates even when final vehicle assembly happens domestically.

“Technology-intensive components such as traction batteries, traction motors and power electronics, which account for about 65% of an EV’s value, continue to rely on imports,” Anish Mandal, partner at Deloitte India, said. Structural and mechanical components, accounting for 15-20% of vehicle costs, have seen much higher localisation, he added.

Rare-earth magnets have emerged as perhaps the most vulnerable link in the supply chain. India imported around 53,700 tonne of permanent magnets in FY25, with nearly 93% sourced from China.

Though these magnets account for less than 5% of an EV’s cost, they are indispensable for high-efficiency traction motors. Recent Chinese export restrictions exposed how quickly production schedules can come under pressure.

“Rare-earth permanent magnets and semiconductors remain the biggest bottlenecks,” Rahul Maity, consultant at JMK Research & Analytics, said. “If disruptions extend beyond a few months, production schedules could slip, procurement costs would rise and charging infrastructure deployment would also be affected.”

Industry executives estimate most automakers carry only four to six weeks of rare-earth magnet inventory. A prolonged disruption would first affect electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, buses, battery-pack assemblers, motor manufacturers and charging-equipment makers. Analysts estimate a 10-20% increase in imported cell prices could push up EV prices by about 4-8%.

“The previous year’s rare-earth magnet shortage demonstrated how quickly production schedules can be disrupted,” Rohan Kanwar Gupta, vice-president and sector head, corporate ratings, Icra, said.

“Reducing dependence will require sustained investments, technology partnerships, diversified sourcing and policy support over an extended period.”

The challenge is set to intensify. India’s lithium-ion cell requirement is projected to increase nearly tenfold to about 272 GWh by FY30, while domestic lithium refining capacity remains limited to around 1,000 tonne annually and cobalt refining capacity to about 2,060 tonne.

India imported lithium-ion cells and batteries worth 41,666 crore in FY25 against exports of just715 crore, resulting in a trade deficit of nearly 40,951 crore. Imports of battery parts added another4,303 crore. To narrow these gaps, the government has complemented the ACC PLI with the 34,300-crore National Critical Mineral Mission and recently approved7,280-crore programme to establish domestic rare-earth permanent magnet manufacturing capacity.

Yet industry experts believe the journey towards supply-chain independence will be gradual. Meaningfully reducing dependence on China may be possible by 2028-30 as domestic cell capacity, mineral processing and component manufacturing come on stream, but bringing China-linked exposure below 50% across cells, battery materials, magnets and electronics is more realistically a 2030-35 objective.

“India has made significant progress in assembling EVs, but the technologies that create the highest value remain import linked,” Chetan Jain, senior vice-president at LOHUM, said. “Critical mineral refining remains the biggest gap, followed by battery cells, battery materials and rare-earth permanent magnets.”