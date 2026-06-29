It was 2019. Ankit Kumar wanted to understand why a simple e-commerce delivery in India still felt so cumbersome. So he became his own customer. He placed orders across multiple online platforms, tracked every shipment, waited through every delay, and experienced every friction point firsthand. The process was fragmented, inefficient and far slower than it needed to be.



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Then came the question that changed everything.

As he waited for another package, Kumar looked up at an empty sky and wondered why everything we move is still tied to the ground. If information could travel instantly through the air, why couldn’t goods? That simple thought became the starting point of Skye Air Mobility, the drone logistics company that today powers deliveries for Flipkart, Blue Dart and Zepto, while also transporting life-saving medical supplies for AIIMS.

Seven years later, the move is beginning to show commercial scale. In March this year, the Gurugram-based company crossed 4 million autonomous deliveries. It operates more than 11 drone stations in Gurugram, has built a network of over 65 Skye Pods across residential communities, and is expanding into Delhi and Bengaluru.

Skye Air reported operating revenue of Rs 15.1 crore in FY26, up sharply from Rs 3.3 crore in FY25 and Rs 1.6 crore the year before. The Series B startup, backed by IAN Alpha Fund, Chiratae Ventures, AVNM Ventures, Faad Capital and Mount Judi Ventures, is targeting an annual recurring revenue of Rs 27 crore in FY27.

For Kumar, however, the company did not begin with drones. It began with supply chains. His first professional stint at Mahindra & Mahindra exposed him to the complexity of large manufacturing operations and logistics networks. Over the next decade, he advised more than 50 multinational companies on strategy, mergers and acquisitions, market entry and growth across sectors including automotive, electric vehicles and clean energy. “When I started studying drone logistics globally, I realised the technology already existed for several use cases. What India lacked was a company building an operational platform at scale,” says the 36-year-old founder and CEO of Skye Air.

Kumar believed drones could automate the most repetitive, risky and polluting parts of logistics, leaving people to focus on work that required judgement and human interaction. India’s delivery workers battling traffic, heat, monsoon rains and winter fog represented not just an operational challenge but an opportunity to fundamentally redesign logistics.

Entrepreneurship, he says, was never a lifestyle choice. “It was a consequence of finding a problem large enough that it demanded a full-time commitment.” The timing, though, could hardly have been worse. When Kumar discussed the idea with friends and family in 2018 and 2019, the most common question was whether commercial drone deliveries were even legal. At the time, the regulatory framework effectively prevented such operations, leaving the sector in limbo. Friends from the consulting world were more optimistic. Many had watched Zipline demonstrate drone-based healthcare deliveries in Rwanda and believed India would eventually follow. Their advice was simple: be ready when the regulations change.

Kumar decided not to wait. Instead, he spent 2019 and 2020 quietly building the technology stack, flight operations, software platform and customer relationships that would be needed once the market opened. “Most people thought we were early. We thought we were right on time,” he says. The business itself evolved through several versions before reaching its current form. It first explored manufacturing drones, then building a marketplace connecting operators with logistics companies, before examining a government-focused healthcare model.

Eventually, Skye Air settled on owning the complete ecosystem — drones, software, operations and infrastructure — enabling it to serve both commercial customers and healthcare programmes while continuously improving the technology using real-world operational data. That early conviction paid off when the Drone Rules 2021 transformed the regulatory landscape. Having already spent two years building capabilities, Skye Air could commercialise much faster than rivals that had waited for policy clarity.

“We were building a company for a regulatory environment that did not yet exist. Every month we invested before the Drone Rules 2021 was a month of pure belief. That patience became our first competitive advantage,” Kumar says.

Today, every autonomous delivery runs on an integrated technology platform developed in-house. The ecosystem combines drones, an AI-powered unmanned traffic management system called Skye UTM, Skye Pods that function as neighbourhood collection points, and what the company calls its Hub-Pod-Rover chain, creating an end-to-end autonomous delivery network.