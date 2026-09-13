The idea for NoBroker came from a problem its founders had seen repeatedly while looking for homes: finding a house often meant dealing with a broker and paying a sizeable brokerage fee, even when the broker added little value. Online property platforms had made discovery easier, but had not addressed the underlying problem. Brokers were increasingly using these platforms themselves, sometimes posting properties that were not available or did not exist simply to attract customers.

Amit Agarwal, Akhil Gupta and Saurabh Garg saw another signal. No-brokerage Facebook groups were bringing together people trying to find homes directly from owners. The founders realised that the opportunity was not to make brokers more efficient, but to remove them from the transaction.

That became the starting point for NoBroker, which was launched in 2014 with a simple proposition that finding a home should not require paying a broker. The company has since expanded beyond property discovery into a broader real estate services platform, covering transactions and several services around buying, selling, renting and managing homes.

For Agarwal, who graduated from IIT Kanpur in 2000 and IIM Ahmedabad in 2004, entrepreneurship was not a predetermined career choice. The opportunity emerged from the problem itself.

“I had the ambition of starting a company, but it was only around 2012 when the startup ecosystem started getting attention. Entrepreneurship was a derivative of the

problem rather than starting a company for the sake of it. The frustration came first; the entrepreneurial journey followed,” he said.

Once the founders decided to pursue the idea, they spent time speaking to consumers and understanding how they dealt with the existing system. The insight was that the brokerage model had remained largely unchanged despite the emergence of online property platforms.

“House hunting had become an unnecessarily complicated process, as the brokerage model had remained largely unchanged for decades. We felt it was time somebody questioned this archaic system rather than simply building another layer around it,” Agarwal said.

NoBroker began from a bungalow in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout with a small team. The early product was built with limited marketing, which made the response from users an important test of whether the idea addressed a real problem. The founders remember early customers being willing to overlook the platform’s shortcomings and tell them what they wanted next.

“With negligible marketing, it was heartening to see so many Indians come and say, ‘This is exactly what I was hoping somebody would do!’ or ‘When are you launching in my city?’” Agarwal recalled.

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The bigger challenge, however, was convincing investors. At the time, there was no obvious global playbook for a technology platform built around eliminating brokerage in the fragmented real estate market. The company also had to compete for investor attention with better-funded property portals.

“Convincing investors required us to look beyond an established playbook and believe that a distinctly Indian consumer problem could give rise to a large, scalable business. The competition was heating up due to Housing.com funding, which led to more rejections for us,” Agarwal said.

After about a year of trying, NoBroker raised its first institutional capital when Elevation Capital invested $3 million in two tranches in early 2015. The Bengaluru-based company is now backed by investors including Tiger Global, General Atlantic and Moore Strategic Ventures, and has raised $366 million so far.

The capital gave the company room to experiment, but the business itself had to evolve. NoBroker gradually moved beyond property discovery into a wider ecosystem of real estate services. That shift, Agarwal says, has been one of the company’s key milestones, particularly as individual verticals become profitable.

“The company has since expanded into multiple verticals, and every time a new vertical becomes profitable, it represents another important milestone,” he said.

The founders now see the breadth of this ecosystem as the company’s main competitive advantage. The original zero-brokerage proposition remains the starting point, but the ambition is much broader, which is to build a platform through which consumers can buy, sell, rent, own and manage homes without relying on the traditional intermediaries that have long dominated the market.

NoBroker says it has helped consumers save Rs 28,500 crore in brokerage. For the founders, the number is evidence that the original problem was large enough to build a business around.