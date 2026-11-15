For Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and CEO of spacetech startup Agnikul Cosmos, the idea of building rockets dates back to childhood. Coming from a family of physics teachers and engineers, he was drawn to space technology early on. In Class 10, he reached the semi-finals of NASA’s ‘Red Rover Goes to Mars’ project, finishing among the top 37 of over 1,000 participants from India. But failing to make the finals made him question his abilities, and he chose what he considered a safer career in engineering.

After graduating in electrical and electronics engineering from the College of Engineering, Anna University, in 2006, he moved to finance, attracted by the better salaries his peers were earning. He completed a master’s in financial engineering at Columbia University in 2008-09 and subsequently worked in trading. But the interest in building hardware never disappeared.

In 2015, he moved to Los Angeles, enrolled in an aerospace engineering programme and chose to live within five miles of Hawthorne, where SpaceX was based, to understand the industry. This was when he began exploring the commercial potential of smaller rockets. “Entrepreneurship was a derivative of the idea to build rockets. I remember looking for jobs in numerous aerospace companies in the US and India before I thought about Agnikul as a separate company,” he said.

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The idea emerged from two years of research and conversations with industry experts and prospective customers. Between 2015 and 2017, Ravichandran watched hundreds of hours of rocket technology videos, contacted professors in India and attended space technology events. He found that while small satellites were becoming increasingly common, there were few suitable launch options for them. He also saw considerable international respect for India’s space technology, particularly that developed by Isro.

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Customer conversations reinforced the opportunity. “I vividly remember many customers not being happy with the state of the rocket industry. A customer took a small satellite out of his stroller at an event and complained that there was no optimal rocket to launch it,” he recalled. The gap was clear: smaller satellite operators needed dedicated launches instead of depending on space available on larger rockets carrying multiple payloads.

Ravichandran returned to Chennai from Los Angeles in October 2017 to build the company. Finding the right academic partner, however, proved difficult. Several experts discouraged him before he was introduced to Professor Satya Chakravarthy at IIT Madras. Through him, he met Moin SPM, now Agnikul’s co-founder and chief operating officer.

The company was incorporated in December 2017. Its first office was a 10 x 4 feet lunchroom in IIT Madras’ National Centre for Combustion Research and Development, with seating for just five to six people.

Getting investors on board was the next challenge. In June 2018, the founders pitched to Speciale Invest at a TiE Chennai event at the IIT Madras Incubation Cell. The opportunity came through a referral from Ravichandran’s wife. Although the founders did not expect an investment, a series of meetings over the next two months resulted in their first term sheet.

Agnikul has since raised around `900 crore from investors including Speciale Invest, Artha, Celesta, Naval Ravikant and the Mahindra family office. The capital has gone towards developing proprietary rocket technology and manufacturing capabilities. Looking back, Ravichandran believes the founders could have handled fundraising better. “We focused too little on fundraising and too much on tech, which was the mistake,” he said. Another lesson was the need to provide suppliers and vendors with detailed technical specifications before placing orders.

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Agnikul is developing small satellite launch vehicles, with Agnibaan as its orbital launch vehicle. Its proposition is to offer satellite operators flexibility in launch timelines, pricing and pick-up and drop-off locations. This is supported by patented technologies covering rocket design, manufacturing and launch operations.

A major milestone came in May 2024, when the company launched a rocket powered by the world’s first single-piece, 3D-printed engine from Sriharikota. The flight was primarily a technology demonstration, intended to test homegrown systems, collect flight data and validate technologies for Agnibaan. It was not a commercial satellite launch.

The single-piece engine demonstrated how 3D printing could simplify rocket manufacturing by reducing the number of components. More importantly, the flight took Agnikul’s technology from the testing stage on the ground to actual flight conditions.

The challenge now is to convert that achievement into a commercially viable launch service. The small-satellite launch market is competitive, and customers will ultimately look for reliability, consistency and competitive pricing.

For Ravichandran, however, the starting point remains unchanged: building a rocket to address a problem that satellite operators have struggled with for years.