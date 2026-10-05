A proposal before the GST Council may allow input tax credit on telecom towers, resolving a long-standing tax issue for the sector. The Council may also take up a clarification under which towers need not be declared as places of business, according to sources.

The issue over credit arises from the treatment of telecom towers as immovable property. A tower is bolted to the ground and had therefore been treated as falling within the description of immovable property, on which credit was not available. The proposed change recognises that, in function, a tower is equipment used to carry the antennae through which telecom services are delivered.

The move could reduce the cost base of digital infrastructure at a time when telecom networks are being expanded. Towers are among the principal fixed assets for telecom operators and infrastructure providers, making the availability of credit significant for network investment.

“A clear policy or legislative position in line with this would give the sector much-needed certainty, since tower deployment is among the most capital-intensive spends for operators and infrastructure providers,” Aditya Bhattacharya, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys, said.

The second proposal concerns the registration of tower sites. It may be clarified that a telecom tower need not be declared as a place of business. This would spare an operator with hundreds of thousands of sites from declaring each location and amending its registration whenever a site is commissioned or decommissioned. The same would apply to independent companies that own and share tower assets.

The two changes are linked in their treatment of telecom infrastructure. While the tower would be recognised as equipment used in the business, the land on which it stands would be treated as a site rather than as business premises.

The proposals could also have implications for network infrastructure beyond towers. Pipelines laid outside factory premises have been released on the same reasoning, which is relevant to the laying of fibre and ducts.

The Council’s agenda may further clarify that the telecom regulator is not part of the Government for tax purposes, as it is a statutory authority rather than a government department.

The meeting could also cover faster refunds and protection against a supplier’s default. The latter would be particularly relevant to telecom infrastructure companies, which buy from a large number of small vendors across the country.