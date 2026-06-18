TechESteel, a digital marketplace for steel trading, has launched a platform aimed at streamlining procurement and financing for businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises, through secure transactions, transparent pricing and integrated funding solutions.

A key feature of the platform is its payment and settlement mechanism, with all transactions to be cleared and settled through NCDX e-Markets Limited (NEML). The arrangement is designed to provide payment assurance and reduce counterparty risks in the steel trade.

The platform also offers financing options to address working capital challenges often faced by smaller enterprises. According to the company, buyers will have access to loans and funding facilities at standardised bank rates, enabling easier procurement of raw materials. TechESteel said the marketplace combines real-time price discovery with a network of verified suppliers to help ensure product quality and timely delivery.

Speaking at the launch, Praveen Hiremath, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NCDX e-Markets Limited (NEML), said the partnership could help strengthen transparency and risk management in the steel supply chain.

“We are pleased to support a platform that seeks to bring payment assurance, transparency and robust risk management to India’s steel ecosystem,” Hiremath said.

The founders of TechESteel said the platform aims to digitise a sector that continues to rely heavily on traditional trading practices.

Vidhi Jhaveri, Founder of TechESteel, said the company seeks to create a technology-enabled ecosystem that allows businesses of all sizes to source raw materials with greater confidence and transparency.

Co-founder Parth Turakhia said the marketplace has been designed to reduce operational inefficiencies and improve access to real-time pricing and secure settlement mechanisms.

The platform was formally unveiled at an event in Mumbai attended by representatives from the steel, commodities, technology and financial services sectors.

Among those present were Nikunj Turakhia, President of the Steel Users Federation of India (SUFI); Praveen Hiremath, MD and CEO of NEML; Mrugank Paranjape, former Managing Director of MCX; and Samir Patil, Chief Business Officer of NSDL.

Other attendees included Venkat Ramani, former Senior Vice-President at TCS, and members of the leadership team of technology partner Technosuss, including CEO Kumar Gaurav, CTO Sambit Mohanty and COO Dainish Hingwe.

Industry participants at the event said digital platforms backed by secure settlement systems and financing support could play a larger role in improving efficiency and transparency across India’s steel value chain.