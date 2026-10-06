India’s technology job market is showing sustained signs of recovery, with active tech openings reaching 123,000 in October 2026, the highest level in 18 months, according to Xpheno’s Active Tech Jobs Outlook – India, October 2026. The latest reading shows a continuation of the recovery that began after the market hit a record low in June 2026.

Active tech demand increased 5% month-on-month from September and was up 17% year-on-year from October 2025. The report shows that the recovery is being led primarily by IT services, while demand from Global Capability Centres remains strong on a yearly basis. Hiring is also concentrated among experienced professionals, with mid-senior roles accounting for more than half of all active tech openings.

IT services leads the recovery

IT services companies remain the biggest source of technology hiring in the country. The cohort recorded 66,000 active openings in October, a 16% increase from September and a sharp 57% rise from October 2025. The latest figure is also a new 18-month high for the IT services cohort. The increase in demand is being supported by hiring across areas such as AI engineering, analyst roles and technical leadership, according to Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno.

“Talent action in the IT Services cohort is being driven by a combination of demand in AI Engineering roles, Analyst roles and Technical Lead roles. The active talent pool across these roles in a cohort of Top 6 IT Service bellwethers has grown between 14% to 22% over the last 2 quarters, showing sustained onboarding of talent,” Karanth explains. The IT services cohort has therefore emerged as the principal force behind the recovery in technology hiring

GCC demand remains strong

Global Capability Centres, or GCCs, accounted for 18,000 active technology openings in October. The number remained flat compared with September, it was 64% higher than a year earlier. GCC technology hiring represented about 15% of total active tech demand. The numbers suggest that GCC hiring continues to have a strong structural presence in India’s technology market even as month-on-month growth has paused.

Software product companies, in contrast, recorded 16,000 openings, down 16% month-on-month and 38% year-on-year. Funded technology startups had 12,000 openings, unchanged from September but 29% below October 2025. Tech functions within the Big Four and Big Ten had 5,000 openings, while technology roles in non-tech sectors stood at 6,000.

Experienced professionals dominate hiring

The recovery is tilted strongly towards experienced technology talent. Mid-senior roles accounted for 68,000 openings, or 55% of all active tech jobs in October. Demand for these roles increased 6% month-on-month and 19% year-on-year. Entry-level openings stood at 15,000, down 6% from September but up 15% from a year earlier. Mid-junior roles recorded 7,000 openings, rising 40% month-on-month and 17% year-on-year. Senior roles accounted for 2,000 openings, while another 31,000 openings were classified under other or undefined levels. These numbers indicate a market where companies emphasize professionals who can contribute with existing technical and functional experience.

Full-time jobs account for most openings

Full-time positions made up the bulk of the technology hiring market, with 93,000 openings, accounting for 76% of total active tech jobs. Full-time demand increased 3% month-on-month and 11% year-on-year. Contract hiring stood at 4,000 openings, increasing 33% from September, although it was down 33% from a year earlier. Internships and part-time roles also stood at 4,000 and recorded a 33% month-on-month increase. On a yearly basis, internships and part-time opportunities were up 95%.

The report also points to improving freshness in the job market. The freshness index, which measures openings published or refreshed within the previous two weeks, stood at 49%, up three percentage points from September and six percentage points from October 2025. Nearly half of the active openings were therefore recent or freshly updated postings.

Tech and engineering remains the biggest function

Core technology and engineering roles continued to dominate functional demand, with 61,000 openings, or about half of all active tech jobs. Demand in this category rose 5% month-on-month and 2% year-on-year. Tech business development, sales and marketing roles accounted for 14,000 openings, increasing 8% month-on-month and 17% year-on-year. Tech consulting and advisory roles stood at 5,000 openings, up 25% from September, while other technology functions accounted for 40,000 openings and grew 60% year-on-year. IT project management had 3,000 openings. The mix indicates that the recovery extends beyond core software development and engineering, with demand also building across commercial, consulting and other technology-linked functions.

Bengaluru remains the largest tech hiring hub

India’s major technology cities continued to capture most of the hiring demand. The megacities collectively accounted for 83,000 openings, representing 67% of total active tech demand. Their combined demand rose 9% month-on-month and 2% year-on-year.

Bengaluru remained the largest individual market with 31,000 openings, up 11% from September. Hyderabad followed with 14,000 openings, registering the strongest month-on-month growth among the major cities at 27%.

Chennai had 8,000 openings, up 14%, while Mumbai recorded 6,000 openings after a 20% monthly increase. Pune had 6,000 openings, down 14% from September, while Delhi NCR stood at 9,000 openings with no monthly change.

Hyderabad also recorded a 40% year-on-year increase, Mumbai was up 50%, and Pune rose 20%. Bengaluru, however, was down 11% year-on-year despite its monthly recovery. Delhi NCR was down 10% year-on-year, while Chennai was unchanged from a year earlier. Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations presented a different trend. These cities accounted for 40,000 openings, down 2% month-on-month but up a significant 67% year-on-year.

Work from office gains ground

The recovery in tech hiring is increasingly translating into office-based employment. Full-time work-from-office openings reached 100,000, accounting for 81% of all active technology openings. WFO demand increased 9% month-on-month and 32% year-on-year. Remote openings stood at 10,000, falling 9% from September and 23% from a year earlier. Hybrid roles stood at 13,000, declining 7% month-on-month and 19% year-on-year. The change shows that the recovery in overall hiring is happening alongside a clear preference for office-based roles.

Tech demand holds more than half of active talent market

Technology jobs accounted for 51% of India’s total active talent demand in October. This share remained flat from September but was three percentage points higher than a year earlier. The 123,000 active openings represent a four-month recovery in India’s technology job market after the record low recorded in June. The October figure is also 17% above the active demand recorded in the same month last year, strengthening the evidence of a broader recovery rather than a single-month spike.

The report defines active jobs as openings directly published by employers that remain active, have been refreshed or are accepting applications during the period covered. The count is based on company career pages, official job pages on prominent social media platforms and direct postings on major job boards. Recruitment mandates and openings published through recruitment and staffing agencies are excluded.

With IT services reaching a new 18-month high, GCC demand remaining substantially above last year’s level, and total active tech openings reaching 123,000, October’s data presents a technology hiring market that has moved well beyond the lows seen earlier in the year. The recovery is increasing across experienced talent, major technology hubs and multiple functions, even as the decline in remote and hybrid roles shows that the nature of hiring is changing alongside the rise in job volumes.