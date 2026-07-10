Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Thursday reported a 2.7% sequential decline in consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter, weighed down by a one-time legal provision, even as the country’s largest IT services company beat Street expectations on revenue and pointed to sustained demand for AI-led transformation projects.

The company posted a net profit attributable to shareholders of Rs 13,349 crore, compared with Rs 13,718 crore in the preceding quarter. The figure was marginally below Bloomberg estimates of Rs 13,436 crore. Excluding the exceptional legal cost, however, net profit stood at Rs 13,849 crore, ahead of estimates.

Revenue rose 2.2% sequentially to Rs 72,275 crore from Rs 70,698 crore in the March quarter, surpassing Bloomberg estimates of Rs 71,837 crore. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 0.4%, slower than the 1.2% growth recorded in the previous quarter, reflecting a moderation in underlying business momentum.

Operating margin narrowed 130 basis points sequentially to 24% from 25.3%, primarily due to the annual wage revision. The company said wage hikes shaved off 170 basis points from margins, partly offset by a 40-basis-point currency benefit. Operating income stood at Rs 17,317 crore against Rs 17,870 crore in the previous quarter.

“As customers accelerate investments in AI, modernisation, cybersecurity, sovereign cloud and platform simplification, our strong deal conversion, improving client mining and expanding ecosystem partnerships position TCS well to translate opportunity into sustained growth,” CEO and managing director K Krithivasan said.

AI Scale-Up

Artificial intelligence continued to be a key growth driver during the quarter. Annualised AI services revenue increased to $2.6 billion from $2.3 billion in the March quarter, aided by faster deployment of AI-led solutions. The company said demand remained strong across AI-led transformation, software engineering, IT operations and business process transformation, with enterprises increasingly embedding AI into large transformation programmes from the outset to improve productivity and accelerate execution. TCS also expanded its AI ecosystem through strategic partnerships with Anthropic and Mistral during the quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Samir Seksaria said the company balanced investments in future capabilities with profitability. “In Q1, we rolled out annual wage hikes, strengthened our partnership ecosystem, and targeted investments to enhance long-term competitiveness. We remain focused on building, acquiring, or partnering for AI-led capabilities while maintaining disciplined execution, industry leading profitability and return ratios,” he said.

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The company signed deals with a total contract value (TCV) of $9.5 billion during the quarter, down from a record $12 billion in the March quarter but marginally higher than the $9.4 billion reported in the year-ago period. The quarter included an $800-million AI-led business transformation deal with SKF, marking TCS’ sixth mega deal in the past five quarters. North America contributed $4.7 billion to the order book, followed by BFSI at $2.5 billion and consumer business at $1.4 billion.

Management said AI-led optimisation is beginning to improve productivity across delivery, particularly when contracts come up for renewal. Productivity gains shared with clients typically range between 10% and 15%, although the impact on revenue is limited as customers often expand the scope of work, offsetting efficiency-led reductions in billing.

Geographically, growth moderated across developed markets. North America declined 0.4% sequentially after growing 1.4% in the previous quarter, while growth in the UK slowed to 0.3% from 1.9%. Continental Europe slipped 0.2% after expanding 1% in the March quarter. Among growth markets, India remained the strongest performer with 7.6% sequential growth compared with 1.7% in the previous quarter. Asia-Pacific grew 1.4%, while the Middle East and Africa declined 1.8%.

Across industry verticals, performance remained mixed. Banking, financial services and insurance, TCS’ largest business segment, grew 1.6% sequentially, improving from 0.1% growth in the previous quarter. Communication and media returned to growth, while regional markets continued to perform well. Consumer business, however, contracted 4% sequentially as inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainty continued to weigh on discretionary spending.

“In the consumer business, the quarter was driven by a combination of inflationary pressures and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties impacting discretionary spend. In this environment, client priorities are around managing their increasing costs. Growth initiatives remain selective centred on targeted areas that could deliver scalable impact without increasing risk exposure,” Krithivasan said.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share. The record date has been fixed as July 15 and the dividend will be paid on July 31.