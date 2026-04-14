The TCS Nashik case has turned into one of the biggest workplace controversy cases in recent years. What began as a single complaint inside the company’s Nashik BPO unit has now grown into a much larger investigation involving allegations of sexual harassment, mental pressure, and claims of religious coercion. Over time, it has led to multiple FIRs, several arrests, and a full-scale police probe that is still underway.

The TCS Nashik Case: How the case came into light

According to ANI, the allegations span a long period, from February 2022 to March 2026. Most of the complainants are young women, aged between 18 and 25. They allege that over several years, they were repeatedly harassed by senior colleagues, mainly team leaders.

The issue, as reported, slowly came out when one of the women finally went to the Deolali Camp police station and filed a formal complaint. She alleged that a married team leader had first built a relationship with her by promising marriage. Later, she said, he sexually exploited and harassed her repeatedly, both inside the office and outside. According to her complaint, the issue was first raised through email to HR, but no action was taken.

After this complaint, Nashik Police began looking into the matter more closely. They also asked other employees to come forward if they had faced similar problems. This opened the door to more allegations.

By April 3, 2026, a total of nine FIRs had been registered. Eight were filed by women employees, while one was filed by a male employee who said his religious sentiments were hurt.

What really happened inside the TCS Office

According to ANI, several complaints showed a similar pattern. Women described incidents of unwanted touching, stalking, sexual comments, and long-term mental pressure that went on for months, sometimes even years.

Along with sexual harassment claims, some complainants also raised disturbing allegations of religious pressure. They alleged being pressured into religious practices, including being asked to “offer namaz or eat food that went against their beliefs,” according to the police. A few even claimed there were attempts at forced religious conversion.

One male complainant also said he was forced to eat beef and made to participate in religious practices against his will, along with abuse directed at his beliefs.

Undercover police operation inside the office

To verify the complaints, Nashik Police carried out a secret operation inside the office. Six to seven women police officers were sent inside the TCS Nashik unit pretending to be housekeeping staff. They stayed there for nearly 40 days and observed daily interactions quietly.

“We got some of our constables hired there as housekeeping staff to keep an eye on what was happening,” the officer said. “After two weeks of our people – both men and women – working there, we felt their probe had revealed enough to take action,” the officer said according to The Indian Express.

During this time, officers reportedly saw troubling behaviour firsthand. In one instance, an accused employee was allegedly caught misbehaving with a female colleague. Police also collected and reviewed more than 40 CCTV clips, WhatsApp chats, internal emails, complaint records, and statements from employees. These undercover findings and digital evidence became a key part of the case. Later, investigators described the entire operation as a “well-laid plan” that confirmed the initial information they had received.

“We registered the first FIR – a rape case at Deolali police station – in the case of the woman who had observed fasts. She was in a relationship with a now-arrested accused, Danish Shaikh, who allegedly hid the fact that he was already married. In February, a month before the FIR, Danish’s wife had messaged the woman and then told her on a call that he was married and had two children,” the officer added. “The rape case was registered since he had established sexual relations with the woman with the promise to marry her. Also, the section on hurting religious sentiments was added as he influenced her to follow his religion.”

First FIR and early arrests

The first complaint named a colleague, Danish Shaikh. He was accused of rape. According to the complaint, he had hidden the fact that he was already married and had formed a relationship with the woman on the promise of marriage.

Police also added charges related to hurting religious sentiments, saying he had influenced her religious practices. Soon after, Danish Shaikh and another employee, Tousif Attar, were arrested. During the investigation, police said they checked Attar’s phone and found images of another Hindu employee wearing Muslim attire. This led to more questioning and additional complaints.

Other accused named in reports include Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, and Raza Memon.

“It was the questioning of this man (from the photo) that led to the second FIR and the names of more accused being added,” ACP (crime) Sandeep Mitke, heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case said.

Seven arrested, one accused still missing

So far, seven people have been arrested. This includes six men and one woman who worked as an HR official. One more accused, identified as Nida Khan, is still absconding. Police teams are trying to trace her using technical and intelligence inputs.

Those arrested include team leaders, senior staff members, and an assistant general manager (HR). The HR official has been booked for allegedly ignoring complaints, even though she was part of the company’s internal POSH system for handling harassment cases. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by ACP (Crime) Sandeep Mitke, is now handling all nine cases.

TCS responds and suspends employees

TCS has suspended all employees named in the case and said it is fully cooperating with the investigation. The company said it follows a strict zero-tolerance policy on harassment and coercion.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran also called the allegations “gravely concerning” and said a high-level internal investigation is being carried out under TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian. Police, however, have at times referred to the accused workplace only as a Nashik-based IT/BPO unit, though most reports confirm it is TCS Nashik.

Religious angle and police stand

The case has triggered political reactions, with some claiming there was an “organised conversion” angle involved. However, police officials have said they have not found evidence of any larger conspiracy so far. “One of the accused became more religious after a visit two years ago and began influencing colleagues, who in turn influenced others. There is no indication of external funding or organised conversion activity,” an officer involved in the probe said, according to TOI.

Defence rejects allegations

Lawyers representing the accused have strongly denied the charges, calling them exaggerated and misunderstood. Advocate Baba Sayyad said normal workplace behaviour was being wrongly turned into criminal allegations.

“Wearing traditional attire during festivals or discussing religion does not amount to conversion. Compliments or personal conversations cannot be treated as criminal acts,” he added.

The case has now moved beyond just one workplace. Employee groups have demanded audits of POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) compliance across IT companies, including a review of past complaints and how they were handled.

Political leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have called the case “extremely serious” and praised the police for acting quickly.