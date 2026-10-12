Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is building an enterprise AI stack with a governance layer to orchestrate and manage AI agents developed by the company, its clients and third-party technology providers. The move comes as businesses look to scale AI adoption while maintaining control over security, costs and deployment.

The governance layer will act as a control plane for agents across enterprise applications, including those offered by SAP, ServiceNow and Oracle, Aarthi Subramanian, executive director and chief operating officer at TCS, said in an interview.

“The AI governance layer sort of controls all the agents that you have in your enterprise, provides a control plane, helps you manage cost,” she said, explaining how the layer would enable enterprises to orchestrate agents built in-house as well as those supplied by third parties.

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The architecture addresses a growing need among enterprises to manage AI deployments across applications rather than treat each agent as a standalone tool. Governance, safety, security and responsible AI deployment are becoming integral to the technology stack, Subramanian said.

“This is becoming central to scaling AI in enterprises,” she said, adding that clarity on implementation had improved from last year and enterprise adoption was strengthening.

TCS’s AI business crossed $3 billion in annualised revenue in the September quarter, accounting for about 10% of its revenue. The annualised figure rose by $500 million from the previous quarter, with growth spread across business verticals. Banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing, and life sciences and healthcare led the growth during the quarter.

Customer demand is coming through enterprise transformation and modernisation projects, as well as assignments that use AI to solve specific business problems faster or more effectively. Such outcome-based projects are opening another avenue for technology services firms to build AI-related revenue, she said.

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On infrastructure, TCS is prioritising its planned data centre in Hyderabad, where it has announced a land acquisition. The company is also evaluating two to three locations, but its immediate focus is to get the Hyderabad facility operational and running at full capacity before committing to additional sites.

The plan is to have a second location as a backup. The choice will also depend on customer preferences and the location of existing infrastructure, Subramanian said.

Customer discussions are continuing, but decisions on data centre capacity take time given the scale of investment involved, TCS said. A 1-gigawatt facility, including central processing units and graphics processing units, could cost $50-60 billion.

The company has not disclosed any customers that have committed to the proposed facility.