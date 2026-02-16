Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and US-based AI computing provider AMD have expanded their strategic collaboration, the two announced on Monday.

TCS, through its subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center Limited (HyperVault), and AMD will co-develop a rack scale AI infrastructure design based on the AMD “Helios” platform to support India’s national AI initiatives.

As part of this strategic collaboration, both companies will offer an AI ready data centre blueprint supporting up to 200 MW of capacity and will work with hyperscalers and AI companies to accelerate data centre build outs in India.

The infrastructure will be powered by AMD’s Instinct MI455X GPUs, EPYC “Venice” CPUs, Pensando Vulcano NICs (network interface cards) and the open ROCm software ecosystem, to deliver a rack-scale AI platform supporting sovereign AI factories.

“Helios,” combined with TCS’ enterprise expertise and scale, will accelerate deployment and enhance operational efficiencies for enterprises, the two said in a press statement.

“AI adoption is accelerating from pilots to large-scale deployments, and that shift requires a new blueprint for compute infrastructure. With ‘Helios,’ we are delivering an open, rack-scale AI platform designed for performance, efficiency, and long-term flexibility,” Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD, said adding that the initiative will help enterprises across India deploy AI at scale while building the compute foundation of tomorrow.

“This collaboration lays the foundation for AMD’s first Helios powered AI infrastructure in India. By combining our strengths in AI, connectivity, sustainable power, and advanced data center engineering, we are poised to deliver state of the art infrastructure solutions for AI companies and global enterprises. We are thrilled to deepen our longstanding partnership with AMD as we expand our participation in the AI ecosystem – Infrastructure to Intelligence,” K. Krithivasan, MD and CEO, TCS, said.

TCS established HyperVault in 2025 as part of its plan to develop GW-scale, secure, and reliable AI ready infrastructure for hyperscalers, AI companies, and global enterprises. This announcement builds on the recent strategic collaboration between TCS and AMD to help enterprises scale AI adoption and modernize hybrid environments.