Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added 9,279 employees during the June quarter, its highest quarterly headcount addition in more than a year, signalling an improvement in hiring even as the company continues to reshape its workforce around artificial intelligence (AI).

The addition took TCS’ total headcount to 593,798 at the end of June from 584,519 in the preceding quarter, marking a second consecutive quarter of net hiring after the company added 2,356 employees in the March quarter.

Workforce Pyramid

The latest hiring comes after three consecutive quarters of workforce reduction, including a sharp decline of 11,151 employees in the December quarter as part of a workforce optimisation exercise. Despite the rebound, TCS’ workforce remains significantly lower than a year ago. The company employed 613,069 people at the end of the June quarter last year, indicating a net reduction of 19,271 employees over the past 12 months.

The hiring recovery comes even as TCS has indicated that AI will gradually change the composition of its workforce rather than eliminate the need for talent. At the company’s annual general meeting last month, chairman N Chandrasekaran said the company expects AI agents to increasingly augment its workforce over the next three years, leading to a gradual moderation in hiring even as demand for AI-native skills rises.

The company reported a last twelve-month attrition rate of 13.6% in its IT services business for the June quarter, marginally lower than 13.7% in the preceding quarter but higher than Bloomberg estimates of 11.5%. Headcount was broadly in line with the Bloomberg consensus estimate of 591,437 employees.

Sudeep Kunnumal, chief human resources officer at TCS, said the company completed annual salary revisions globally during the quarter while aligning compensation structures with the requirements of the new India Labour Code. “We continue to invest in AI infrastructure, next-generation skill development platforms, to enable our people to be future-ready, while fostering a workplace where every associate feels safe, valued, trusted and empowered to grow,” he said.

Kunnumal said the company continues to pursue a balanced talent strategy, combining campus recruitment, lateral hiring and large-scale reskilling to meet evolving client requirements. Recruitment is increasingly focused on digital and AI-native talent, supported by a revamped learning programme and a more skills-based workforce model.

Skill Shift

TCS onboarded around 14,000 freshers during the March quarter and said it plans to hire about 26,000 fresh graduates during FY27. The company said hiring is currently underway across leading engineering and technology campuses, with a greater emphasis on candidates with AI-related capabilities.

Alongside hiring, TCS continued to expand its employee training programmes. Associates completed 14.6 million learning hours during the quarter and acquired 1.3 million new competencies. More than 312,000 employees have now been trained in AI and machine learning as the company accelerates investments in building AI-ready capabilities across its workforce.