The GST Council is set to consider a set of proposals aimed at providing greater tax certainty to the government’s ambitious highway asset monetisation programme, including clarifying the GST treatment of concession payments, maintenance funds and transactions between government-owned entities, sources said.

The proposals intend to remove tax-related ambiguity that could affect the valuation and structuring of long-term highway monetisation deals, particularly under the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) and infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) models.

The key proposal is to clarify that the upfront or periodic concession amount paid by a private operator to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the right to collect tolls would not attract GST. The rationale is that the toll paid by road users is already exempt from GST and the concession payment essentially represents the consideration for the right to collect that toll revenue.

The clarification would apply irrespective of whether the concessionaire pays the consideration upfront or in instalments, sources said.

The issue has been under consideration for some time. A previous GST Council agenda had examined whether the concession amount under the TOT model should be taxable even though the toll itself is exempt. The matter was subsequently deferred for reconsideration.

The move is significant as NHAI increasingly relies on monetising completed and operational highways to recycle capital into new road projects. Under the TOT model, private investors pay NHAI an upfront amount in return for the right to operate and maintain an existing highway and collect tolls over a long concession period.

The Council is also expected to settle the timing of GST on funds earmarked for highway maintenance. Under the proposed approach, where part of the concessionaire’s funds is kept in an escrow account and released for maintenance, GST would become payable when the money is actually drawn against maintenance expenditure rather than merely when it is set aside.

This is expected to align the tax liability with actual maintenance activity and avoid a situation where tax becomes payable before the underlying expenditure is incurred.

Another proposal seeks to remove uncertainty over related-party valuation rules in transactions between government-owned entities. Sources said two entities should not be treated as related parties merely because both are ultimately owned by the government, allowing the actual contractual price between them to stand for GST purposes.

The issue could become increasingly relevant as NHAI expands its InvIT-based monetisation programme through Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) and National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), both promoted by NHAI for monetising highway assets.

Under GST rules, supplies between related parties can attract special valuation provisions, potentially requiring the transaction value to be replaced by an open-market or prescribed value. The proposed clarification aims to ensure that common government ownership by itself does not create such a valuation complication.

The Council, however, is not considering a blanket GST exemption for public-sector highway companies, sources said.