Taural India has started production at its new aluminium sand-casting manufacturing plant located in Supa, near Pune. This plant will produce customised aluminium casting components weighing between 20 kg and 1,000 kg for various sectors, including energy, mobility, defence, railways, aerospace, and industrial infrastructure. Taural is a joint venture between Gitte and the Thoni Alutec Group in Germany, and serves as a Tier I supplier to OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers).

Bharat Gite, the founder and CEO of Taural India, stated that the Rs 500 crore plant will increase the company’s casting capacity to 1,500 tonnes. This new facility is Taural’s second manufacturing plant; the first, located in Chakan, Pune, has a capacity of 300 tonnes. The existing plant supplies aluminium products to energy OEMs, including Hitachi Energy, GE, Siemens Energy, Toshiba, and Hyosung. In the defence sector, Taural supplies components to L&T Defence and the Ordnance Factories for K9 Vajra Tanks and Sarath Infantry vehicles. Around 18% of the production is being exported to the US, Europe, Japan and the Middle East.

Capacity Expansion

According to Gite, the expanded capacity is expected to boost the company’s turnover to Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years. The new plant currently has orders that will lead to the utilisation of 60% capacity.

India’s foundry production is estimated at around 2 million tonnes, with growing demand from the mobility sector, particularly from electric vehicles, as well as the defence and healthcare segments. However, a significant portion of this demand is met through imports from China.

Regional Hub

Fresh investments are entering the aluminium casting industry. Last year, Hindalco Industries began manufacturing aluminium battery enclosures at its Chakan facilities in Pune. Additionally, Uno Minda is establishing a Rs 1,200 crore aluminium casting plant in Aurangabad to cater to the automotive industry, especially the electric vehicle sector, with Toyota Kirloskar Motors and Aether Industries’ plants coming up in the region.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will formally inaugurate the Taural India facility on Sunday.