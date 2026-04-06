Former Defence Secretary Vijay Singh has refused to resign as a trustee of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution (BHJTNCI), according to The Indian Express. On the other hand, his co-trustee Venu Srinivasan, who holds positions on several important Tata Trusts boards, stepped down on Saturday. While Srinivasan publicly cited other business commitments as reason behind stepping down, sources indicated that he agreed to a similar request from the Tata Trust management to step aside, reported IE.

Legal Challenge Over Trustee Eligibility

The resignation talks come amid a dispute raised by Mehli Mistry, a former trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. Mistry has questioned both the appointment and continuation of Srinivasan and Singh, and has approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking intervention, as per the IE report.

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The report added that Tata Trusts had asked both trustees to voluntarily resign following the complaint. However, there has been no official response from Tata Trusts CEO Siddharth Sharma, and both Srinivasan and Singh have not commented on the matter despite repeated attempts to reach them.

Mistry has argued that the Trust’s rules require trustees to be permanent residents of Mumbai and followers of the Parsi Zoroastrian faith. He has claimed that neither Singh nor Srinivasan meet these conditions. In his petition, Mistry has sought a formal inquiry and asked that all trustees submit sworn statements confirming their eligibility.

The Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution was set up through a trust deed dated December 7, 1923. Historically, its board of trustees has mirrored that of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, making the current dispute significant within the broader Tata Trusts structure.

Past Legal Opinion on Trustee Appointments

Sources within the Tata group pointed to an earlier legal view taken by former Chief Justice of India HJ Kania, reported IE. He had reportedly concluded that there was no legal or doctrinal restriction preventing non-Zoroastrians from becoming trustees. According to this interpretation, the trust’s governing framework does not explicitly bar such appointments, allowing for a more inclusive approach.

This position appeared to be reflected in practice when RK Krishnakumar, a former director at Tata Sons and several Tata companies, was appointed as a trustee in 2000 during Ratan Tata’s leadership of the trusts. His appointment was seen as an example of the trust adopting a broader interpretation of eligibility.

Questions Over Internal Differences

Srinivasan’s resignation has led to speculation about differences within the Tata Trusts. However, sources have downplayed the significance, noting that the Bai Hirabai Trust is a relatively small entity and does not hold shares or voting rights in Tata companies. One source while speaking to IE also questioned the need for the management to seek resignations after Mistry’s complaint.

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Current Board Composition and Upcoming Meetings

Following Srinivasan’s exit, Vijay Singh remains the only trustee on the Bai Hirabai Trust board who is not from the Zoroastrian community. The trust functions under the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which is currently chaired by Noel Tata.

Meanwhile, attention is also on upcoming meetings within the Tata group. The Tata Sons board is expected to meet in June, where a decision on extending Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran’s tenure is likely. Sources added that the Tata Trusts board is expected to meet ahead of the Tata Sons meeting.