The churn on the Tata Trusts board looks set to continue. Darius Khambata is likely to opt out of reappointment as trustee when his term ends in November, people familiar with the matter said — another significant shift in the composition of the Trusts under Chairman Noel Tata.

An exit by Khambata would further thin the ranks of trustees who served during Ratan Tata’s tenure. It would follow Mehli Mistry’s departure last year and Pramit Jhaveri’s decision earlier this year not to continue, leaving the Trusts with a board markedly different from the one that functioned under the late industrialist.

Khambata joined the boards of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust in November 2023, in what was his second stint at the Trusts; he had earlier resigned in 2016, citing professional commitments. Khambata did not respond to queries sent by FE.

Observers said the development was hardly a surprise given the turbulence of the past 10-11 months, during which differences over governance and the Trusts’ future direction spilled into the public domain.

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“Leadership transitions at institutions such as the Tata Trusts are typically accompanied by a gradual refresh of the board, with the incoming chairman expected to shape a team aligned with his governance approach and long-term vision,” one observer said.

The board that remains — Noel Tata, Neville Tata, Jehangir H C Jehangir, Jimmy Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh and Bhaskar Bhatt — is itself not fully settled. Neville Tata and Bhatt joined the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust board only in November last year.

And questions hang over two of the longer-standing members: Srinivasan and Singh remain under scrutiny following allegations relating to their eligibility as trustees in connection with the Bai Hirabai Trust, while their comments in favour of listing Tata Sons have, observers say, affected their standing within sections of the Trusts.

The upshot is that the Trusts’ board is likely to look different again a year from now. What is already clear is the direction of travel: an institution consolidating around its new chairman, with the Ratan Tata-era cohort steadily receding from the table

Khambata’s likely exit also comes months after he wrote to fellow trustees expressing disappointment over the way events within the Trusts had been portrayed publicly. In the letter, written ahead of trustee meetings in November 2025 and reviewed by FE, he rejected suggestions that the events surrounding the September 11 trustee meeting amounted to a “coup” or “takeover”, calling such characterisations “absurd”.

He also said he was distressed by what he termed a “spin doctored media narrative” and voiced disappointment that the Trusts had not moved to correct what he described as a fundamentally false account of events. Reaffirming that he would continue to act independently in the Trusts’ best interests, Khambata closed the letter by invoking the “Tata way” — doing the right thing regardless of personal cost or popularity.