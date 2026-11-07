Tata Steel on Saturday reported a 16.23% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 3,699.59 crore for the September quarter of FY27, supported by higher revenue and exceptional gains. The steelmaker had posted a profit after taxes (PAT) of Rs 3,183.09 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 11.5% to Rs 65,436.24 crore from Rs 58,689.29 crore a year earlier, according to the company’s exchange filing. Sequentially, PAT increased 55.1% from Rs 2,385.24 crore in the June quarter.

Basic earnings per share increased to Rs 2.94 from Rs 2.49. For the first half of FY27, revenue increased 12.84% to Rs 1,26,230.53 crore, compared with the corresponding period a year earlier.

Exceptional gains lift earnings

Profit before exceptional items and tax increased nearly 10% to Rs 5,106.47 crore from Rs 4,642.88 crore.

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The company recorded a net exceptional gain of Rs 348.68 crore, compared with an exceptional loss of Rs 420.41 crore a year earlier. This included a Rs 457.49 crore gain from revaluing its existing stake in TM International Logistics, which became a subsidiary after Tata Steel increased its holding to 74%.

Total expenses rose to Rs 60,690.32 crore from Rs 54,460.71 crore, with finance costs and depreciation both increasing, the filing showed.

India grows, Europe remains under pressure

Revenue from the Tata Steel India segment increased 22.65% to Rs 42,535.28 crore. Segment earnings before exceptional items, interest, tax and depreciation rose to Rs 10,315.45 crore from Rs 8,393.58 crore.

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On the same earnings measure, the Netherlands business reported Rs 790.29 crore, against Rs 916.40 crore a year earlier. Its revenue declined to Rs 15,329.66 crore from Rs 15,718.93 crore.

The UK business reported a segment loss of Rs 719.25 crore, narrowing from Rs 764.92 crore a year earlier. Revenue fell to Rs 5,275.01 crore from Rs 5,926.98 crore.

In another development, the company said Noel Naval Tata would retire as vice-chairman and non-executive, non-independent director at the close of business on November 11, in accordance with Tata Group governance guidelines.