Tata Steel reported that its net profit for Q2FY27 grew 16.24% to ₹3,700 crore compared to ₹3,183 crore in the same period a year before, led by lower inventory cost. Profit came ahead of Bloomberg estimates of ₹3,254 crore.

The company’s revenue came in at ₹65,436 crore and was up 11.5% year-on-year (y-o-y), also ahead of Bloomberg estimates of ₹64,152 crore.

“We delivered strong growth in deliveries and earnings this quarter, backed by a resilient supply chain and close customer engagement, despite ongoing geoeconomic uncertainty and higher raw material costs. India continued to be the cornerstone of our performance with volumes growing 16% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) despite a seasonally softer quarter, reflecting the strength of our market presence and customer reach,” TV Narendran, CEO and managing director at Tata Steel said in a statement.

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Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹10,665 crore was up 17.12% over Q2FY26. Ebitda was ahead of Bloomberg estimates of ₹10,007 crore. Ebitda margin was 16%.

“Consolidated Ebitda for the quarter rose 14% QoQ to ₹10,665 crore and remained above ₹13,000 per tonne. This was primarily driven by strength of the India business, which delivered Ebitda of ₹17,790 per tonne and a margin of 25%, despite a seasonally softer quarter,” Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, Tata Steel said.

He added that the company aims cost take-out of ₹7,000 crore this fiscal, most of which will be carried out in H2. During Q2, the company undertook strategic initiatives to reduce cost by ₹1,800 crore. Chatterjee added that the cost reduction programme was hampered by a challenging macro-economic environment in the September quarter, though the target for FY27 remains unchanged.

Consolidated Ebitda per tonne for the fiscal second quarter was ₹13,462 as compared to ₹11, 518 in Q2FY26 and ₹12, 898 in the same quarter last fiscal.

The steelmaker clocked 7.92 million tonne in deliveries for fiscal second quarter as compared to 7.91 million tonne in the same quarter a year back and 7.27 million tonne in the previous quarter.

Steel production for the quarter was 8.07 million tonne, up from 7.73 million tonne in Q2FY26, and 7.69 in the previous quarter.

Geography wise performance

Tata Steel’s India revenues came in at ₹42,653 crore while Ebitda was ₹10,634 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 25%. Crude steel production was 6.18 million tonne and deliveries for the quarter came in at 5.98 million tonnes. India Ebitda per tonne ₹17,790 compared to ₹15,580 in Q2FY26 and ₹19,162 in the previous quarter.

UK revenues were £411 million for the quarter and Ebitda loss stood at £56 million. Deliveries stood at 0.38 million tonne in the quarter.

Netherlands revenues were €1,395 million for the quarter and Ebitda was €72 million compared to €4 million in the previous quarter. Performance was aided by the restart of the Direct Sheet Plant in early August, the company said.

Liquid steel production was 1.52 million tonne and deliveries were 0.38 million tonne.

Capex for the quarter stood at ₹3,280 crore. “Significant capex projects underway include 4.8 MTPA capacity expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) and downstream growth projects such as the 0.7 MTPA Hot Rolled Pickling & Galvanising Line and 300 kt of the Tinplate expansion,” Tata Steel said.

Net debt at the end of the September quarter was ₹91,423 crore as compared to ₹84,173 crore in the preceding quarter. Net debt to Ebitda was 2.4x.

Group liquidity was ₹40,076 crore including cash & cash equivalents of ₹10, 300 crore.

Noel Tata retires from Tata Steel board

The company announced the retirement of vice-chairman Noel Tata from the board effective close of business hours on November 11, 2026, in accordance with the Tata Group Governance Guidelines. Tata turns 70 on November 12.

“Mr. Tata has been associated with the Company since March 2022 and during his tenure, he has provided valuable guidance and strategic direction to the Company. The Board places on record its deep appreciation for his invaluable contributions to the Company,” Tata Steel said in an exchange notification.

It has yet to make an announcement regarding Tata’s successor as vice-chairman.