Tata Steel is progressing towards its long-term target of building 40 million tonne per annum (MTPA) of steelmaking capacity, with recent and planned expansions expected to strengthen its manufacturing footprint across India. The steelmaker also expects to turn Ebitda and PAT positive in its UK operations by FY29.

Addressing shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday, Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the commissioning of the Phase II expansion at Kalinganagar has taken Tata Steel’s total installed capacity to 26.1 MTPA, while expanding the Odisha plant’s capacity from 3 MTPA to 8 MTPA. The company is also expanding downstream capacities in tubes, tinplate and wires, along with the planned expansion of NINL (Neelachal Ispat Nigam) and the recently inaugurated 0.75 MTPA electric arc furnace (EAF) in Ludhiana.

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“With India’s largest blast furnace and state-of-the-art Cold Rolling Mill, we have strategically enhanced our flat products portfolio and strengthened our presence in high-value, technology-intensive segments such as automotive and defence. This is a decisive step towards our long-term vision of achieving 40 MTPA capacity,” Chandrasekaran said.

Macro Outlook

The Tata Steel chairman added that the global steel industry remained subdued during fiscal 2026, with production declining 2% amid China’s slowdown, weak demand in Western markets, cost volatility and regulatory pressures. In contrast, India’s steel industry remained resilient, with production rising 10.7% and demand growing 7.6%, supported by infrastructure, construction, automotive and industrial sectors.

On operations, he said Tata Steel recorded its highest-ever crude steel production in India during the year at 23.4 million tonne. In the Netherlands, Ebitda nearly tripled to €267 million, although the company continues to engage with the Dutch government on environmental regulations and a long-term transition pathway. In the UK, engineering and construction work on the GBP 1.25 billion EAF project at Port Talbot is progressing.

Chandra, while responding to the questions from shareholders said that Tata Steel UK will see EAF operations start from FY29, and by the time, it should not only be Ebitda but also PAT positive.

Cross-Border Operations

The company also highlighted its focus on value-added products, the acquisition of a majority stake in Thriveni Pellets, deployment of more than 860 AI models across operations, growth in digital platforms, and continued investments in safety and CSR as it pursues its transformation into a larger, greener and more technology-driven steelmaker.