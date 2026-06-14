Six months after signalling a strategic reset and a sharper focus on profitability, Tata Starbucks is preparing to accelerate growth again. The 50:50 JV between Tata Consumer Products and Starbucks Corporation is now looking at a long-term opportunity of as many as 8,000 stores in India, a significant escalation from its earlier target of 1,000 outlets by 2028.

The shift follows discussions between the two partners, according to an update provided by Tata Consumer chairman N Chandrasekaran at the firm’s 63rd annual general meeting last week. Chandrasekaran, also the chairman of Tata Sons, said that Starbucks was a “very high-potential business” that had significant growth prospects in India.

‘We have had discussions with our partner, and we think eventually the company can have 8,000 stores in India. We are continuing to add 50 to 100 stores a year,” he said.

Financial Milestones

The disclosure comes at a crucial juncture: The Tata Starbucks business has turned both EBITDA and EBIT-positive in FY26, marking an important milestone in its 15-year journey in India. Revenue from operations in FY26 rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 1,367 crore, while losses narrowed to Rs 98.95 crore from Rs 135.7 crore in FY25.

The company attributed the improvement to positive same-store sales growth, controlled network expansion, product innovation and cost optimisation initiatives. The chain operates 502 stores across India and added a net 23 outlets in FY26.

Yet, the renewed optimism around the business masks a more complex reality. Since entering India in 2012, Tata Starbucks has accumulated losses of about Rs 858 crore through FY26, according to company filings and data sourced from Tofler. The business has also required substantial capital investment, with total assets standing at nearly Rs 1,933 crore at the end of FY25, according to Tofler (FY26 number not available).

As competition intensifies across India’s premium café market, translating operating profitability into sustained earnings growth may prove far more difficult than opening new stores, Ankur Bisen, senior partner and head, retail, consumer products and food, The Knowledge Company (formerly Technopak Advisors), said.

“An eventual network of 8,000 stores would represent a sixteen-fold increase from current levels and would require years, if not decades, of sustained investment,” he said. “Even at the upper end of the current expansion plan of 100 stores annually, the company would need to significantly accelerate store openings over time to approach that ambition,” he added.

The immediate strategy, according to Chandrasekaran, will remain measured. A steady addition to stores annually, while focusing on improving margins and strengthening profitability.

“As we grow, we want to improve margins and start adding to profitability,” he told shareholders.

Organised Cafe War

The push for scale, albeit cautiously, comes as India’s organised café market enters a more competitive phase, with both global and domestic chains expanding aggressively. The organised café chain market in India including tea bars is currently valued at around Rs 3,500 crore, according to industry experts. It is projected to grow at 16-17% annually to touch Rs 7,000 crore by 2030.

While international brands such as Costa Coffee and Tim Hortons are expanding their presence, homegrown chains including Third Wave Coffee and Blue Tokai have aggressively targeted affluent urban consumers in recent years. Many newer players are also benefiting from lower operating costs, flexible formats and a sharper focus on younger consumers, Bisen said.

At Third Wave Coffee’s entry last week into Kolkata, where it has set up three cafes, CEO Rajat Luthra said it was investing across cities to capitalise on growth. While FY26 numbers are not available, Third Wave Coffee reported a 11% year-on-year growth in operating revenue to Rs 268.6 crore in FY25, according to regulatory filings by the company. Losses narrowed to Rs 94.4 crore in FY25 from Rs 110 crore reported in FY24 as the chain shifted focus to profitability. Blue Tokai, on the other hand, posted revenue of Rs 325 crore in FY25, up 50% versus FY24. While losses narrowed 21% to Rs 50 crore from Rs 63 crore reported in FY24.

“We are committed to investing in the region and alongside deepening our presence in Kolkata, we are also evaluating opportunities in other cities such as Guwahati, Ranchi, Patna, and Bhubaneswar,” Luthra said. Third Wave Coffee plans to open 100 additional cafés in FY27, taking its national store count to 320. Blue Tokai has over 228 stores in the country.

That means Tata Starbucks faces a dual challenge. It must continue growing the category while simultaneously defending market share in a sector that is becoming more fragmented.