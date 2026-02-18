By Dev Chatterjee

The board of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $150-billion Tata Group, is set to meet on February 24 to review investment plans for fiscal 2027, including spending on artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, aviation and its e-commerce arm Tata Digital, according to people familiar with the matter.

The discussions come as Air India has sought capital infusion of about Rs 10,000 crore from its owners, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, the people said.

Additional funds are also expected to be allocated to Tata Digital as the conglomerate steps up investments in its consumer-facing businesses.

A spokesperson for Tata Sons didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.

High-Stakes Capital

Beyond budget approvals for the next financial year, directors are likely to assess the impact of advances in AI across group companies and review how Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest software exporter, is positioning itself to address emerging risks and opportunities.

Shares of TCS have fallen about 16.5% since the start of the year amid investor concerns over the potential disruption from AI to traditional IT services. The company remains the crown jewel of the Tata portfolio, with Tata Sons relying heavily on its dividend payouts to fund new investments.

The conglomerate has announced plans for an innovation city project near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport with a proposed investment of $11 billion. It has also unveiled semiconductor manufacturing projects in Gujarat and Assam as part of India’s push to build a domestic chip ecosystem.

AI-Driven Future of TCS

The board is also expected to consider a proposal for a third term for Chairman N Chandrasekaran. The nomination has been backed by Tata Trusts, which owns a 66% stake in Tata Sons, and is set to receive approval at the meeting, the people said.

Analysts say Tata Digital—which houses the Tata Neu super-app—is competing in India’s crowded online retail market against global and domestic rivals, requiring sustained investment to scale up operations and improve profitability.

The board’s deliberations will signal how aggressively the salt-to-software conglomerate plans to deploy capital in the coming year, even as global economic uncertainty and rapid advances in AI reshape key sectors central to the group’s strategy, say analysts.