The Tata Sons board meeting on Friday stayed away from contentious governance issues and focused on approving the holding company’s annual accounts for FY26, people familiar with the matter said.

The meeting at Bombay House, the group headquarters in Mumbai, began around 10.30 am and concluded shortly after 1.30 pm. It was attended by all six directors on the board — Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata, Tata Trusts Vice-chairman Venu Srinivasan, Independent Directors Anita George and Harsh Manwani, and Tata Sons CFO Saurabh Agarwal.

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Core Agenda

Apart from reviewing and approving the company’s annual accounts, the board reviewed remuneration for Tata Sons’ key managerial personnel for FY26, according to people aware of the discussions. The relatively routine agenda comes at a time when a number of larger governance and strategic issues continue to attract attention across the Tata ecosystem. One of these relates to the future leadership structure at Tata Sons. Chandrasekaran’s extension as chairman has been a bone of contention for weeks now. His current term is scheduled to run until 2027.

Deferred Debates

Another issue that continues to remain under the spotlight is the long-pending question of a potential Tata Sons listing. While the company has applied to be deregistered as an upper-layer core investment company, a classification that carries a mandatory listing requirement, the proposal remains subject to regulatory approval, and no final decision has been announced.

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The board also did not carry forward any discussions around the Tata Group companies which presented performance reports and business plans during its previous meeting on May 26.



