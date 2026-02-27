Tata Trusts’ decision to defer approval of a routine reappointment of chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran is being seen as how the company wants to see its future, putting at the epicentre the idea of future of Tata Sons.

Choosing to push back any vote on his own extension for a third five-year term as chairman, Chandra made it clear that full agreement between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts matters deeply to keep the vast salt-to-software empire steady, especially amid challenges across several businesses.

However, at a time when the industry is battling the AI disruption, liquity concerns remain high for the debt-ridden conglomerate and any delay in an IPO would dry up a cash window Tatas may need.

According to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the private discussions, Noel Tata questioned Chandra closely, particularly seeking firm commitments that Tata Sons, the group’s unlisted holding company, would remain private and avoid any stock market listing.

Noel Tata has laid out several conditions for backing N Chandrasekaran’s 5-year reappointment at Tata Sons, above all, keeping debt in check, ensuring the losses are being stemmed at Air India and reaching a consensus with the group’s largest minority shareholder – the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the report stated.

The SP Group, which owns about 18.4%, has been engaged in a corporate and legal battle with Tata Sons for years. It aims to monetize a part of its stake.

Chandra’s concerns are not personal but regulatory – in a private meeting with the shareholders he explained how he could not promise a guaranteed exemption from the Reserve Bank of India on the listing requirement, since the regulator’s decision is beyond his authority.

As a result, the board put off any final call on the reappointment, deferring it to a later meeting, which will reportedly be held in June.

The Tata Sons board meeting wrapped up around 3:30 pm, and as Natarajan Chandrasekaran stepped out of Bombay House, he faced a crowd of television cameras. Asked about the proceedings, he gave a short reply: “I recommended that it should be deferred.”

Full agreement a necessity to move forward

The report further added that Chandra’s current term as executive chairman runs until February 2027, so there is no short-term gap in leadership for the roughly $180 billion Tata Group. Still, Tuesday’s developments have raised questions about whether fresh tensions over control could emerge.

This move also draws from lessons the group learned during the intense legal and board conflicts of 2016. The Tata organization has long valued broad agreement on major decisions at the board level. As Utkarsh Sinha, managing director at Mumbai-based boutique investment bank Bexley Advisors, put it, the lack of that agreement seems to be the main reason for holding off, the Bloomberg report said.

As the first chairman from outside the Tata family, Chandra now deals with growing expectations from Noel Tata, a family member who heads Tata Trusts and appears keen to play a stronger role in steering the group’s direction.

Reappointment on hold over listing fears and stakeholder tensions?

Sinha further told Bloomberg that there are “no credible names being floated at this stage”, which points to the postponement stemming mainly from the need to get major stakeholders aligned on issues like the company’s capital setup, key strategic goals, and how quickly to push investments into emerging areas, rather than any immediate plan for a handover.

If Chandrasekaran does get the nod for another term, it would ensure steady leadership as the group advances big initiatives in areas such as semiconductor production and mobile device manufacturing. At the same time, Noel Tata’s position highlights that the relationship between Tata Trusts and the holding company still carries some tension, bringing back memories of the sharp boardroom conflicts from about ten years ago.

Back in 2016, Tata Sons suddenly removed Cyrus Mistry as chairman, a step driven by Ratan Tata, who then led the Trusts. That episode damaged the group’s long-standing image of smooth, behind-the-scenes agreement and turned what should have been a private transition into a very public dispute.

Tata Trusts controls around 66% of Tata Sons, the unlisted holding company that oversees major listed businesses including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, and Tata Motors (which includes Jaguar Land Rover).

The possibility of Tata Sons going public arises from a regulatory tag. In 2022, the Reserve Bank of India placed it in the “upper-layer” category for non-banking financial companies, which normally requires such firms to list shares within three years to improve openness and oversight. That put a September 2025 deadline in place. There has been no recent word from the RBI or Tata Sons on whether that timeline has shifted.

Even so, Tata Sons has not started any concrete steps toward an initial public offering. Its leaders expect the regulator to provide more time, based on recent interactions with officials, and anticipate official confirmation of an extension.

Chandrasekaran has stated that he prefers Tata Sons to stay private, but he cannot promise that outcome definitively. If the RBI holds firm on the listing rule, the company would have to follow it regardless of internal views.

This ongoing uncertainty hits the Shapoorji Pallonji Group particularly hard. As the biggest minority shareholder with about 18.4%, any further delay in a potential listing limits their options for turning part of their stake into cash—especially important for a group dealing with heavy debt loads worsened by pandemic effects.

When asked outside Bombay House on Tuesday about any short-term effects on the group’s direction, Chandrasekaran replied that nothing would change right away before leaving the premises.