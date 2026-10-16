A joint venture between Tata Realty and Infrastructure (TRIL), part of Tata Sons, and Canadian investor CPP Investments (CPPIB) is looking to sell two commercial property assets in Chennai and Gurugram to raise around ₹10,000 crore, sources said.

The joint venture plans to monetise the 4.6-million-sq-ft Intellion Park in Chennai, formerly known as Ramanujan IT City, and the 1.8-million-sq-ft Intellion Edge in Gurugram, sources said.

“They have decided to exit the two assets as the fund life is coming to an end,” a source said.

When contacted, Tata Realty and Infrastructure did not offer any comments, while CPPIB declined to comment.

The proposed sales would also help TRIL reduce its debt, a source said. The company had standalone debt of ₹1,218 crore as of March 2026.

In April 2022, TRIL and CPPIB announced a joint venture to develop and own commercial office space across India, with the aim of building a portfolio with assets under management worth over ₹5,000 crore.

The joint venture was seeded with two assets — Intellion Park in Chennai and Intellion Edge in Gurugram — which were owned by TRIL.

Intellion Park is the first campus in the country to receive EDGE Zero Carbon certification from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Recently, Sanjay Dutt quit as managing director of TRIL, which appointed Gaurav Jain, deputy chief executive of Birla Estates, as its managing director and chief executive officer.

The Tata Realty-CPPIB joint venture had also planned to pursue Grade A commercial developments in key gateway cities, with an equity allocation of ₹2,000 crore. The cities under consideration included Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

CPPIB has a portfolio worth over $22 billion in India, with real estate and other real assets accounting for a significant share. It also has joint ventures with RMZ for commercial properties and IndoSpace for warehousing assets.

CPPIB recently announced an investment of ₹3,000 crore in the hospitality arm of Prestige Estates for a 27% stake.

It also recently executed a deal worth around ₹8,000 crore with CtrlS Datacentres. The transaction includes an 8.2% direct stake in the company and a dedicated 48:52 joint venture to develop sustainable hyperscale data centre campuses across India.

\