Tata Motors will begin pilot trials of commercial vehicles running on diesel blended with 2% isobutanol from the next quarter. The trials will be conducted in partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and various government agencies.

“We will start trial with 2 percent blending of isobutanol; it is being done on a pilot basis. We are working with HPCL to give us the blended fuel so that we can start trials,” Tata Motors Managing Director and CEO Girish Wagh said during a press briefing on June 25.

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The move comes as the government looks to build on the success of E20 petrol blending and reduce India’s dependence on imported crude oil. Isobutanol, an advanced alcohol-based biofuel, can be blended with diesel to lower emissions, improve combustion efficiency and reduce fossil fuel consumption without requiring significant engine modifications.

Advantage of Isobutanol

According to Wagh, the initial 2% blend is unlikely to have any material impact on vehicle performance. “Because the calorific value of isobutanol is lower than diesel, there would be some impact but 2 percent is hardly anything to have an impact,” he said.

Isobutanol is produced through the fermentation of sugarcane, grains and agricultural biomass, like ethanol, but its chemical properties make it better suited for blending with diesel.

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Nationwide Blending Mandate

The government is now actively evaluating a nationwide isobutanol blending programme. Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) summit in New Delhi recently, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Secretary V Umashankar said the proposal was being taken “very seriously” and a formal blending mandate could be introduced before the end of 2026. He added that Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), which is conducting research on the fuel, has reported encouraging results.

Separately, Tata Motors has also begun trials to evaluate the real-world fuel efficiency of its commercial vehicles in line with proposed government norms expected to be introduced in the future. The new testing methodology is aimed at measuring fuel economy under actual operating conditions as India prepares the next phase of efficiency regulations for commercial vehicles.