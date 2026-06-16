Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPVL) is entering FY27 with a renewed focus on SUVs, compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), banking on its multi-powertrain strategy after delivering record sales and revenue in FY26.

“While the industry will need to closely monitor ongoing geopolitical developments, the fundamental demand drivers of the Indian passenger vehicle market remain strong, with growth expected to be led by SUV, CNG and EV segments,” Managing Director and CEO Shailesh Chandra said in the company’s FY26 Annual Report.



“We enter FY27 with confidence, supported by stronger fundamentals, a robust pipeline of new launches, multi-powertrain offerings and renewed momentum from the second half of FY26,” Chandra added.

Tata Motors sold a record 6,41,586 vehicles in FY26, registering 15% growth over the previous year, significantly ahead of the broader passenger vehicle market, which expanded by around 8%. The company also emerged as India’s second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in the second half of FY26 based on Vahan registrations, with a market share of 14.1%.

According to the report, the company plans to build on this momentum through a combination of new launches, product upgrades and expanded powertrain options. SUVs remain central to this strategy, particularly as the segment accounted for more than 56% of India’s passenger vehicle sales in FY26. Models such as the Nexon and Punch remained among the country’s three highest-selling passenger vehicles during the second half of the year, while the newly launched Sierra helped strengthen Tata Motors’ position in the SUV market.

“Our FY26 performance was driven by a consciously sharpened strategy to strengthen our product portfolio through precise segment actions, timely launches, and continuous powertrain and variant optimisation to stay ahead of customer demand,” Chandra said.

Alongside SUVs, CNG and EVs are expected to be major growth drivers. Tata Motors sold about 1.7 lakh CNG vehicles in FY26, supported heavily by its twin-cylinder technology and a portfolio spanning hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs. EV sales rose 43% year-on-year to 92,179 units, helping Tata Motors retain leadership in India’s electric passenger vehicle market with a 40.2% share. “Our decisive focus was on mainstreaming EVs by systematically and holistically addressing the barriers to their adoption,” Chandra said.

The report further adds that Tata Motors is working to reduce the ownership-cost gap with internal combustion vehicles, improve charging infrastructure and enhance battery assurance, in order to support wider EV adoption. The brand is all set to introduce two EVs in India, starting with the Sierra EV later this month and the Safari EV before the end of this year according to sources.