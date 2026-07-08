Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPVL) has set an ambitious target of selling more than 1.2 million passenger vehicles annually and capturing a 20% share of the domestic market by FY31, outlining a long-term growth strategy centred on new product launches, electric mobility and deeper collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Addressing shareholders at the company’s first annual general meeting as a standalone passenger vehicle entity, Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the company was entering a new phase of expansion after transforming its business over the past few years. “Looking at this decade of transformation from FY20 to FY31, we will grow the business by 10x,” he said.

The FY31 roadmap includes six new nameplates, more than 20 product refreshes, double-digit earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins and a target for electric vehicles to contribute more than 30% of passenger vehicle sales by the end of the decade.

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Financial Turnaround

Chandrasekaran said Tata Motors’ domestic passenger vehicle business has undergone a significant transformation since FY20. Volumes have grown nearly five-fold, while revenue has expanded almost six-fold. During the period, Ebitda improved by more than Rs 5,000 crore and free cash flow swung from a cash burn of around Rs 4,000 crore to a surplus of nearly Rs 2,000 crore.

The company’s domestic market share has also increased from 4.8% in FY20 to 14.2% in the first quarter of FY27, making it the country’s second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer. “These outcomes reflect the strength of your Company’s business model and validate its multi-powertrain strategy, as well as its ability to deliver growth in a challenging environment,” he said.

Record FY26 Financials

The growth blueprint follows Tata Motors’ strongest-ever performance in the domestic passenger vehicle business. In FY26, sales rose 15.3% to around 642,000 units, nearly twice the industry’s growth rate, while revenue increased 20.7% to a record Rs 58,465 crore. Profit before tax grew by around 33% and the business ended the year with a net cash position of Rs 6,710 crore, giving it financial flexibility to support future investments.

During the year, the company refreshed key models including the Punch and Altroz, expanded the Harrier and Safari portfolio, launched the Harrier.ev and reintroduced the Sierra. It also crossed the milestone of 300,000 cumulative electric vehicle sales, retaining leadership in the passenger EV market for the seventh consecutive year.

Chandrasekaran said the performance came despite supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a cyber incident at JLR. Looking ahead, he said deeper collaboration with JLR through the Panapakkam facility, a strong product pipeline and wider adoption of artificial intelligence and digital technologies would support the company’s next phase of growth. Tata Motors would also continue to focus on safety, quality and customer experience as it expands its presence across petrol, CNG and electric powertrains.