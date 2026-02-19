The Tata Group and OpenAI have announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating artificial intelligence adoption across enterprise and social sectors. The announcement comes in the backdrop of the India AI Impact Summit currently underway in New Delhi.

The multi-dimensional collaboration will combine Tata Consultancy Services’ industry expertise and delivery scale with OpenAI’s advanced AI platforms, spanning internal deployment, joint product development and global go-to-market initiatives, TCS said in a filing to the exchanges.

As part of the internal rollout, several thousand Tata Group employees will gain access to Enterprise ChatGPT to support productivity and innovation, while TCS will also use OpenAI’s Codex tools to enhance software engineering outcomes.

From Codex to Agentic AI

Beyond internal adoption, the partnership includes joint go-to-market programmes targeting enterprises in India and overseas.

TCS will help customers accelerate AI-led transformation by deploying, integrating and scaling OpenAI’s advanced AI platforms worldwide, while jointly enabling enterprises to adopt AI-powered solutions suited to their organisational context.

OpenAI and TCS will also jointly develop industry-specific agentic AI solutions, combining OpenAI’s technology with TCS’ sector expertise and AI capabilities to create tailored offerings for different industries.

“This deep collaboration between OpenAI and Tata Group marks a major milestone in India’s vision to become a global leader in AI. We are pleased to partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India. This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill India’s youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era,” N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said.

100 MW and Social Impact

Infrastructure development forms another key pillar of the agreement. TCS’ HyperVault unit and OpenAI have entered into a multi-year arrangement to develop AI infrastructure in India, starting with 100 MW of capacity and an option to scale to 1 GW. The infrastructure is intended to support next-generation AI workloads and strengthen India’s position as a global AI hub.

ALSO READ Canada announces new Express Entry categories; foreigners with managerial skills added to priority list

“India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its talent, ambition, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future. Through OpenAI for India and our partnership with Tata Group, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India, so that more people across the country can access and benefit from it,” Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI, said.

The collaboration will also include social-impact initiatives. The OpenAI Foundation and TCS plan to provide AI training and resources to Indian youth, develop technology toolkits for non-profits and launch programmes aimed at improving livelihoods at scale.