Tata Consumer Products on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 419 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY26), up 21.4% from Rs 345 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bottomline number beat analysts’ estimates of Rs 409 crore for the quarter.

The growth was driven by healthy growth across its India foods business, international operations and premium beverage portfolio. The company also announced its highest dividend payout since 2009 at Rs 10 per equity share for FY26, reflecting confidence in business growth and cash generation.

Consolidated revenue in Q4 rose 17.9% year-on-year to Rs 5,434 crore compared to Rs 4,608 crore a year earlier. Reported topline was ahead of street estimates of Rs 5,219 crore for the period.

At the operating level, Ebitda increased 27.6% to Rs 792 crore from Rs 621 crore in the year-ago quarter, while Ebitda margin improved to 14.6% from 13.5% reported a year ago. Reported Ebitda was ahead of street estimates of Rs 753 crore for Q4 despite higher costs.

India Branded Business

The India branded business delivered robust underlying volume growth of 16% during the quarter and 13% for the full year.

India Foods business revenue grew 21% in the quarter, taking fiscal year 2026 growth to 18%. The salt segment continued to witness strong momentum, with revenue rising 12%, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

India beverages business grew 4% in quarter ended March and 8% for the full year. Tea volumes rose 4%, while the coffee business continued its strong trajectory with 20% revenue growth.

Portfolio Diversification

The ready-to-drink segment recorded its third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, with revenue increasing 23%. The company also entered the electrolyte beverage category with the launch of Tata Electrolyte.

International business revenue grew 21% during the quarter, or 11% in constant currency terms, supported by strong coffee sales in the United States. Eight O’Clock Coffee continued to gain market share in the US market.

Tata Starbucks maintained momentum, reporting its third consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales growth. The joint venture expanded its footprint to 502 stores across 80 cities during fiscal 2026.