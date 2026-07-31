Switch Mobility has secured an order to supply 650 electric buses to Sai Green Projects Pvt Ltd for deployment in Mumbai and Pune under Phase II of the Centre’s PM E-Drive scheme, the company said on Thursday.

Under the contract, Switch Mobility will supply nine-metre electric buses in both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned configurations. Sai Green Projects had won the tender floated by Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) to operate the buses for Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in Mumbai and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) in Pune.

Of the 650 buses, 450 are expected to be deployed in Mumbai and the remaining 200 buses are likely to be allocated to Pune, FE can confirm.

Fleet Allocation

The order forms part of the Centre’s larger PM E-Drive initiative under which Mumbai has been allocated 1,500 electric buses. Besides Switch Mobility’s 450 buses, the remaining 1,050 buses for the city will be supplied by EKA Mobility, sources told Financial Express.

Strengthening Electric Fleet Operations

The latest order further strengthens Switch Mobility’s presence in India’s fast-growing electric bus market, where state transport undertakings and city transport corporations are increasingly adopting battery-powered buses under central government incentive schemes.

The company said it has deployed more than 2,500 electric buses across India so far. Globally, its electric bus fleet has collectively covered over 185 million kilometres across urban public transport, intercity operations and specialised mobility applications.

The PM E-Drive scheme is aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric mobility in public transport by supporting the procurement of electric buses acros