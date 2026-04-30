Quick food delivery startup Swish has launched operations in Gurugram, marking its first expansion beyond its home market of Bengaluru, co-founder and chief executive Aniket Shah said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The startup has begun serving neighbourhoods including Golf Course Road, Sushant Lok and Udyog Vihar, and clocked 30,000 orders in the first two weeks, which Shah described as it’s “best launch till date.”

The Gurugram entry comes barely a month after Swish closed a $38 million Series B round in March, led by Hara Global and Bain Capital Ventures with participation from Accel, Alteria Capital and Stride Ventures. The round valued the company at $139 million post-money, more than double its valuation a year earlier, and brought total funding to $54 million across three rounds.

Founded in 2024 by Shah, Ujjwal Sukheja and Saran S, Swish operates a vertically integrated model, owning its kitchens, technology platform and last-mile delivery fleet and delivers within a roughly 1-2 kilometre radius.

The expansion comes at a time when larger platforms have pulled back from ultra-fast food delivery. Swiggy shut down its 15-minute food delivery app Snacc in February, less than a year after launch, citing challenging unit economics. Zomato had earlier paused its 15-minute service Quick within months of debut. It’s standalone app Bistro, which operates in a similar space, has remained limited to parts of Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. Management noted that while they are seeing early signs of the the Blinkit-integrated service evolving, it remains very small at this stage.

Swish’s financial filings, reflect the capital intensity of its model. According to Tracxn data, the company reported revenue of Rs 4.2 crore in FY25, its first full operational year, against a net loss of Rs 19.1 crore.