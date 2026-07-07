Swiggy on Tuesday became majority Indian-owned after its foreign shareholding fell below the 50% mark for the first time, taking the food and quick commerce platform a step closer to restructuring Instamart into an inventory-led business that could improve margins and give it greater control over pricing and supply chains.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said its aggregate foreign portfolio investment, foreign direct investment and indirect foreign investment stood at 49.76% of its paid-up equity capital on a fully diluted basis as of July 6, based on data received from its designated depository.

The disclosure was made as part of Swiggy’s ongoing efforts to qualify as an Indian owned and controlled Company (IOCC) under the Foreign Exchange Management (non-debt instruments) Rules, 2019.

The latest development, however, only fulfills the ownership requirement for IOCC status. Swiggy must still demonstrate that it is controlled by resident Indian citizens through its board and governance structure before it can formally claim the classification.

The company had attempted to amend its articles of association in May to meet the control requirement, but the resolution secured 72.36% shareholder approval, falling short of the 75% threshold after some institutional investors voted against it. With foreign ownership now below 50%, analysts expect the company to make another attempt at securing the necessary approvals.

The distinction is significant because foreign direct investment rules prohibit foreign-owned ecommerce companies from owning inventory, requiring them to operate only as marketplaces connecting buyers and sellers.

An IOCC classification would allow Instamart to procure directly from brands, own inventory, exercise greater control over pricing and supply chains, and recognise the full value of product sales as revenue instead of earning commissions from third-party sellers.

The move also reflects a broader shift among the listed Internet companies, which are increasingly restructuring ownership to gain greater regulatory flexibility as quick commerce becomes their fastest-growing business.

Rival Eternal, the parent of Zomato and Blinkit, capped foreign ownership at 49.5% last year after Indian shareholding crossed the majority mark and subsequently moved Blinkit to an inventory-led model, enabling it to report gross merchandise sales as revenue rather than commissions.

For Swiggy, the transition assumes greater significance as Instamart continues to invest aggressively amid intensifying competition from Blinkit, Zepto, BigBasket, Amazon Now and Flipkart Minutes.

The business reported an adjusted Ebitda loss of about Rs 858 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 even as gross order value rose 68.8% year-on-year to Rs 7,881 crore, making an inventory-led structure one of the more meaningful levers to improve operating economics over time.

Swiggy shares rose as much as 7% intraday before closing 7.17% higher at Rs 266.19 apiece on the NSE.