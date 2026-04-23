Swiggy on Wednesday announced the upcoming launch of Swiggy Builders Club, a community and partnership programme for developers, startups and enterprises looking to build AI-native commerce applications on top of its platforms.

At launch, the programme will open access to three MCP servers and over 18 API tools across Swiggy Food Marketplace, Instamart and Swiggy Dineout. Approved builders will be able to create AI agents, copilots and integrations capable of real-world actions such as ordering food, shopping for groceries or booking dining experiences.

The platform runs on Amazon Web Services’ AI stack, including Amazon Bedrock for foundation model access, AWS Trainium chips and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore for agentic AI deployment.

“With MCP, we opened our commerce infrastructure to AI systems. Builders Club is the next bold step — extending that access to developers and enterprises so they can build AI commerce applications at scale on top of Swiggy,” said Madhusudhan Rao, chief technology officer, Swiggy. “We are moving from platform to ecosystem orchestrator.”

Beyond API access, the programme offers engineering support, co-branding opportunities and growth partnership support for successful use cases. Entry is invite-led, with applicants reviewed before being granted access.