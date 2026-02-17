Swiggy and Eternal, on Monday announced separate partnerships aimed at deepening artificial intelligence integration across their platforms, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Swiggy has partnered with Cashfree Payments and Mastercard for the launch of Cashfree Here, a payments extension that allows users to complete transactions directly within AI-chat applications such as ChatGPT and Claude, without being redirected to external checkout pages. Card payments on the platform will use Mastercard’s passkey-based biometric authentication in place of traditional OTP flows.

Swiggy CTO Madhusudhan Rao said the company is embedding conversational AI across food delivery, quick commerce, and dining out. “As AI-driven interfaces become more central to everyday commerce, it is essential that both ordering and payments remain intuitive and frictionless across these emerging touchpoints,” he said. Cashfree Payments, said the product is built to work with OpenAI’s Apps SDK and Anthropic’s MCP framework.

Separately, Eternal and OpenAI announced a strategic collaboration to deploy AI models across Zomato, Blinkit, District, Hyperpure, and Eternal’s AI-native venture Nugget. The tie-up covers AI-assisted workflows for merchants and delivery partners, contextual assistants within partner portals, and search and discovery interfaces. Eternal is also exploring integrating OpenAI’s GPT-5.3-Codex coding model into Stitch, its in-house developer automation platform.

“This collaboration with OpenAI will open up even more surface area for us to learn and innovate,” said Albinder Dhindsa, Group CEO, Eternal.

The two developments signal a broader push by India’s leading consumer internet companies to move AI from back-end operations into customer and merchant-facing touchpoints.