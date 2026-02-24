Suzlon on Tuesday appointed Ajay Kapur as its Group Chief Executive Officer as the renewable energy solutions provider announced a new leadership structure aligned with its Suzlon 2.0 vision.

Leadership restructuring

The company said it has formed a Group Executive Council to steer its strategic direction and drive scale and business transformation across the group. An Executive Management Council, led by the Group CEO, has also been set up to focus on the transformation and sustainable growth of the group’s businesses.

As part of the changes, J P Chalasani has been elevated to the newly formed Group Executive Council. He will work closely with the Chairman & Managing Director and the Executive Vice Chairman in shaping and driving key strategic initiatives across the group. Chalasani will continue to be designated as a key managerial personnel and will report to the Chairman & Managing Director, as per the company.

CEO mandate

Kapur, who has over 36 years of experience, will report to Chairman & Managing Director Vinod Tanti. In his new role, he will be responsible for driving the group’s transformation, scaling up its businesses and building the organisation for its next phase of growth, the company added.

“Suzlon is at a phenomenal juncture today as we embark on the next chapter of our growth.” Girish Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said.