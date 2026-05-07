India no longer needs to debate whether Insurance Surety Bonds (ISBs) work. The regulatory framework has been firmly in place since the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) introduced the Surety Insurance Contracts Guidelines with effect from April 1, 2022, allowing IRDAI-licensed general insurers to issue surety bonds.

More importantly, the Indian surety market can no longer be described as “nascent”. Industry estimates indicate that more than 3,300 surety bonds have already been issued across the country, representing an aggregate value exceeding ₹29,000 crore. Adoption is becoming increasingly visible across both Central and State Government beneficiary ecosystems, signalling that surety bonds have moved beyond experimental use cases into mainstream infrastructure and project execution.

The challenge before the industry today is therefore not “whether to adopt” surety bonds, but how to standardise execution across the ecosystem. Surety is fundamentally a discipline of contract-risk engineering. It revolves around clearly defined default triggers, cure and notice pathways, acceptance conditions, liquidated damages caps, payment certification processes, change-control mechanisms, and release or expiry procedures. Whenever these elements remain ambiguous, the consequences are predictable: underwriting slows, beneficiary confidence weakens, disputes multiply, and amendments or releases become operationally cumbersome.

India now needs three key ecosystem upgrades to transform surety bonds from an alternative instrument into a dependable national operating framework.

Acceptance engineering by beneficiaries

Large infrastructure owners, public sector entities and government departments should institutionalise the acceptance process for surety bonds through standard operating procedures. A concise ISB acceptance SOP can clarify standard wording templates, authenticity verification channels, invocation documentation, amendment and extension procedures, and audit filing requirements.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already encouraged the use of surety bonds as an additional mode for bid and performance security, indicating the broader direction of policy thinking. The next stage, however, is to ensure that acceptance becomes uniform and predictable across projects, departments and field-level offices rather than being dependent on individual interpretation.

Dedicated surety programme offices within EPC companies

Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors that intend to scale their use of surety bonds must treat the process as an institutional programme rather than a transaction-by-transaction exercise.

This requires maintaining live underwriting data rooms, standardised wording libraries, structured renewal and amendment playbooks, and disciplined release-management systems linked to project milestones and closure documentation. In practical terms, this is what separates surety that is merely “available” from surety that is genuinely deployable at project speed.

As infrastructure execution timelines tighten, contractors with organised surety management systems will enjoy faster turnaround times, improved underwriting outcomes and stronger capital efficiency.

Building modelable risk for reinsurers

The expansion of surety capacity will ultimately depend on how effectively risks can be understood, modelled and priced by reinsurers. Contracts that are standardised, auditable and operationally transparent are significantly easier for reinsurers to evaluate.

This is where brokers and structuring specialists must evolve beyond conventional paper placement. Their role increasingly lies in integrating the entire ecosystem – from contract structure and bond wording to evidence protocols, invocation pathways and release mechanics.

Reinsurers can price risk with confidence. What they struggle to price is ambiguity. The market must therefore move decisively toward “modelable risk” rather than “narrative risk”.

IRDAI’s solvency and exposure-related reforms introduced in 2023 were an important signal toward expanding capacity in the sector. The next phase of growth, however, will not come from regulation alone. It will be driven by standard forms, operating discipline, documentation quality and ecosystem-wide consistency.

Only then can Insurance Surety Bonds evolve from a promising financial instrument into a routine, audit-safe and scalable backbone for India’s rapidly expanding infrastructure economy.

(The author, Chaitanya Prabu V, is a trade finance specialist focused on structuring integrated financial solutions *that bridge Banking, Insurance and Reinsurance, empowering infrastructure leaders build robust, scalable and resilient enterprises)

